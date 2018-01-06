‘Wonder Wheel’ Actor David Krumholtz: I ‘Deeply Regret’ Working with Woody Allen

Actor David Krumholtz says working with Woody Allen on the filmmaker’s latest project, Wonder Wheel, was one of his “most heartbreaking mistakes.”

The 39-year-old actor tweeted Friday that he “deeply” regrets being part of Allen’s latest film, a Brooklyn-set period romantic drama released in December that also stars Kate Winslet, Justin Timberlake, and Jim Belushi.

“I deeply regret working with Woody Allen on Wonder Wheel. It’s one of my most heartbreaking mistakes,” Krumholtz wrote. “We can no longer let these men represent us in entertainment, politics, or any other realm. They are beneath real men.”

Allen, 82, was accused of molesting his daughter Dylan Farrow in the early 1990s, when she was seven years old. In a 2014 New York Times op-ed, Farrow wrote that Allen molested her in the attic of their family home and engaged in repeated predatory behavior around her.

Allen has denied the allegations, claiming Farrow was pressured into making the accusations by her mother Mia Farrow, amidst the pair’s contentious split. The filmmaker was investigated by Connecticut authorities but was never charged with a crime.

In another op-ed for the Los Angeles Times in December, Farrow accused the media and the entertainment industry of ignoring Allen’s alleged misconduct in the wake of the wider sexual abuse scandal surrounding dozens of prominent figures in Hollywood.

Still, other actors have said recently that they have regretted working with Allen.

In a Facebook post in November, actress Ellen Page said working with Allen on his 2014 film To Rome with Love was the “biggest regret” of her career.

“I had yet to find my voice and was not who I am now and felt pressured, because ‘of course you have to say yes to this Woody Allen film.’” Page wrote. “Ultimately, however, it is my choice what films I decide to do and I made the wrong choice. I made an awful mistake.”

In October, actor Griffin Newman — who also appeared in a small role in Wonder Wheel — said he “deeply” regretted working on the film and announced he would donate his salary to RAINN, the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network. Also that month, director Judd Apatow wrote on social media that he found it “sad” that more actresses didn’t turn down offers to star in Allen’s films.

Allen, a four-time Oscar-winner, is reportedly in production on his next film, tentatively titled A Rainy Day in New York. The film, starring Jude Law and Elle Fanning, made headlines last year when it was reported that the plot involved a sexual relationship between a middle-aged man and a teenage girl.

