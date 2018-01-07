75th Annual Golden Globes: Complete Winner’s List

(AP) – List of winners for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Sunday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:

MOTION PICTURE

—Motion Picture, Drama: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

—Actor, Motion Picture, Drama: Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour.”

—Actress, Motion Picture, Drama: Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

—Director, Motion Picture: Guillermo Del Toro, “The Shape of Water.”

—Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

—Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya.”

—Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: “Lady Bird.”

—Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: James Franco, “The Disaster Artist.”

—Actress, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird.”

—Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

—Original Score: Alexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water.”

—Original Song: “This is Me,” from “The Greatest Showman,” music by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, lyrics by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul.

—Animated Film: “Coco.”

—Foreign Language: “In the Fade.”

TELEVISION

—Series, Drama — “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

—Actor, Drama: Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us,”

—Actress, Drama: Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

—Series, Musical or Comedy: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

—Actor, Series, Musical or Comedy: Aziz Ansari, “Master of None.”

—Actress, Series, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

—Television, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV: “Big Little Lies.”

—Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies.”

—Supporting Actress, Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies.”

—Supporting Actor, Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies.”

—Actor, Limited Series for Motion Picture Made for TV: Ewan McGregor, “Fargo.”