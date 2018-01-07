75th Annual Golden Globes: Complete Winner’s List

(AP) – List of winners for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Sunday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:
MOTION PICTURE
—Motion Picture, Drama: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”
—Actor, Motion Picture, Drama: Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour.”
—Actress, Motion Picture, Drama: Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”
—Director, Motion Picture: Guillermo Del Toro, “The Shape of Water.”
—Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”
—Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya.”
—Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: “Lady Bird.”
—Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: James Franco, “The Disaster Artist.”
—Actress, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird.”
—Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”
—Original Score: Alexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water.”
—Original Song: “This is Me,” from “The Greatest Showman,” music by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, lyrics by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul.
—Animated Film: “Coco.”
—Foreign Language: “In the Fade.”
TELEVISION
—Series, Drama — “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
—Actor, Drama: Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us,”
—Actress, Drama: Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
—Series, Musical or Comedy: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
—Actor, Series, Musical or Comedy: Aziz Ansari, “Master of None.”
—Actress, Series, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
—Television, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV: “Big Little Lies.”
—Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies.”
—Supporting Actress, Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies.”
—Supporting Actor, Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies.”
—Actor, Limited Series for Motion Picture Made for TV: Ewan McGregor, “Fargo.”
