Celebrities Call for Oprah Winfrey to Run for President Following Golden Globes Speech

Hollywood stars flooded social media Sunday night with Oprah Winfrey for president fantasies following her fiery acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th annual Golden Globes.

“For too long women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men,” she said to the black-clad star-studded audience in reference to Hollywood’s systemic culture of sexual misconduct. “But their time is up… Their time is up.”

“So I want all the girls watching here and now to know that a new day is on the horizon!” she belted.

“And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘Me Too’ again,” she declared.

Oprah’s speech prompted applause, cheers, and a standing ovation from those inside The Beverly Hilton hotel and ignited calls for her presidential candidacy from her adoring celebrity peers on social media.

Left-wing comedian Sarah Silverman tweeted “Oprah/Michelle 2020,” apparently promoting a presidential ticket in 2020 in which former first lady Michelle Obama is Oprah running mate.

Oprah/Michelle 2020 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 8, 2018

Apparently, Meryl Streep wants Oprah to run for president because after her Globes speech, “she doesn’t have a choice.”

Asked Meryl Streep what she thought of Oprah's speech. Her answer: "She launched a rocket tonight. I want her to run for president. I don't think she had any intention [of declaring]. But now she doesn't have a choice." — Steven Zeitchik (@ZeitchikWaPo) January 8, 2018

Comedian Larry Wilmore declared, “Oprah for President.”

Actor John Stamos and singer Leslie Odom gushed over an Oprah presidency, as did others.

She’s running. A new day is on the way. — Leslie Odom, Jr. (@leslieodomjr) January 8, 2018

As I sit here in tears…I have never ever seen such a speech. @Oprah, my friend. Please run for President. This world needs more of THAT. WOW. — Billy Gilman (@BillyGilman) January 8, 2018

Oprah 2020!!!!! Best speech of the night!! — Bob Harper (@MyTrainerBob) January 8, 2018

Other celebrities poured praise on the OWN boss. Check out their social media posts below.

Golden Globes. Enjoying the drama of Barbara Streisand relinquishing her seat back to Oprah Winfrey. It was a moment. — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) January 8, 2018

Congratulations @Oprah on your Cecil DeMille award at the #goldenglobes. You are amazing. 🙌🏾 Love, your friend on maternity leave — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 8, 2018

❤️ oprah — donald (@donaldglover) January 8, 2018

And now I'm crying. Thank you @Oprah for nailing it once again. — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) January 8, 2018

“A new day is on the horizon… and the sun will rise on that day when women no longer have to say #metoo “ #oprahwinfrey 🙌🏼#goldenglobes — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) January 8, 2018

@Oprah AMAZING SPEECH ..and congratulations for your superb honor ❌❌❤️❤️ — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) January 8, 2018

