Celebrities Call for Oprah Winfrey to Run for President Following Golden Globes Speech

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 07: Oprah Winfrey arrives with the Cecil B. DeMille Award in the press room during The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

by Jerome Hudson7 Jan 20180

Hollywood stars flooded social media Sunday night with Oprah Winfrey for president fantasies following her fiery acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th annual Golden Globes.

“For too long women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men,” she said to the black-clad star-studded audience in reference to Hollywood’s systemic culture of sexual misconduct. “But their time is up… Their time is up.”

“So I want all the girls watching here and now to know that a new day is on the horizon!” she belted.

“And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘Me Too’ again,” she declared.

Oprah’s speech prompted applause, cheers, and a standing ovation from those inside The Beverly Hilton hotel and ignited calls for her presidential candidacy from her adoring celebrity peers on social media. 

Left-wing comedian Sarah Silverman tweeted “Oprah/Michelle 2020,” apparently promoting a presidential ticket in 2020 in which former first lady Michelle Obama is Oprah running mate.

Apparently, Meryl Streep wants Oprah to run for president because after her Globes speech, “she doesn’t have a choice.”

Comedian Larry Wilmore declared, “Oprah for President.”

Actor John Stamos and singer Leslie Odom gushed over an Oprah presidency, as did others.

Other celebrities poured praise on the OWN boss. Check out their social media posts below.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @JeromeEHudson


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.