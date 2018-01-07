Golden Globe Arrivals: Actresses Wear All Black to Protest Hollywood Sex Abuse

by John Binder7 Jan 2018

Hollywood actors and actresses arrived at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards wearing all-black ensembles to protest sexual abuse in the entertainment industry that has come to light over the last several months.

A-listers began arriving at the awards show in black dresses and tuxedos, and rather than being famously asked “Who are you wearing?” by E! News —  a tradition started by the late Joan Rivers — stars were asked “Why are you wearing black?”

 

Stay tuned to the Breitbart News livewire for live updates from the Golden Globes.

 

