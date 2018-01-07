Golden Globe Arrivals: Actresses Wear All Black to Protest Hollywood Sex Abuse

Hollywood actors and actresses arrived at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards wearing all-black ensembles to protest sexual abuse in the entertainment industry that has come to light over the last several months.
A-listers began arriving at the awards show in black dresses and tuxedos, and rather than being famously asked “Who are you wearing?” by E! News — a tradition started by the late Joan Rivers — stars were asked “Why are you wearing black?”
La nominada al Globo de Oro Meryl Streep, acompañada de Ai-Jen Po, directora de @domesticworkers, llegó vestida de negro y dijo: "Estoy muy feliz de estar aquí en este momento tan particular. Yo creo que a la gente ahora le preocupa más y es más consciente del acoso: no está sólo en la industria, sino en todos lados. En este momento nos paramos juntos para enfrentarlo"
Stay tuned to the Breitbart News livewire for live updates from the Golden Globes.
