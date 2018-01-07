Judd Apatow Lashes Out over Trump ‘Genius’ Tweet: ‘Please Shut the F*ck Up’

Director Judd Apatow lashed out at President Donald Trump Saturday, telling him to “please shut the f*ck up” after the president defended himself from accusations about his mental health by calling himself a “genius.”

The Knocked Up and This Is 40 director was one of numerous celebrities to weigh in on Trump’s tweet Saturday, in which he charged Democrats and the mainstream media with using the “Ronald Reagan playbook” to accuse him of mental incompetence.

“Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart,” Trump wrote in the series of three tweets, adding: “I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that!”

While most stars who commented on the tweets made donkey jokes, Apatow asked Trump for a “moment of peace.”

“Please shut the f*ck up!!!! Please for once in your life shut the f*ck up!!!!! We all need one moment of peace you spoiled, self involved idiot,” the director wrote. “Take a nap! Change your sheets! Eat a non poisoned Big Mac – just take a f*cking break for a moment! Give us that gift!”

Apatow also urged his followers to contact their representative to demand Trump be “removed” from office.

We all should be filling the offices of our legislators and calling non stop today demanding this mentally ill President be removed. Not doing so puts lives at risk. If we don’t history will ask why we didn’t act. https://t.co/0agiCOGo7S — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 6, 2018

The 50-year-old Golden Globe-nominated director has been a consistent and vocal critic of Trump since the 2016 campaign.

At an industry summit in Beverly Hills in October, Apatow said Trump was “depending deeper and deeper into a pit of craziness.”

Shortly after Trump assumed office, the director appeared to compare his presidency to being raped.

