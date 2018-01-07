The 75th annual Golden Globes kicks off Sunday night at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. Eastern. Late-night host Seth Meyers hosts this year’s festivities live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Follow along as Breitbart News provides up-to-the-minute winners, commentary, and analysis from the Big Hollywood team.

Things to watch for tonight:

– Actresses are expected to wear black tonight to protest the ongoing sexual harassment scandal. Many will also be wearing #Time’sUp pins, to raise awareness of the industry’s newly-created legal fund to deal with harassment.

– The Best Picture race is wide open this year. The Shape of Water leads all films with seven nominations, but faces stiff competition in the major categories from Streep-Spielberg-Hanks political drama The Post, Christopher Nolan’s WWII epic Dunkirk, gay romantic drama Call Me By Your Name, and Martin McDonagh’s Frances McDormand-starrer Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

– Gary Oldman is the frontrunner to take home Best Actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, while McDormand could earn her first Best Actress Globe for her performance in Three Billboards, after five previous nominations. Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird will also likely take home some trophies, with Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf the slight frontrunners in their respective acting categories.

– On the TV side, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale looks to repeat its success from last year’s Emmys, but goes up against some serious heavyweights in the Best TV Series – Drama category, including The Crown, Stranger Things, Game of Thrones, and This Is Us. Handmaid’s star Elisabeth Moss will win Best Actress. HBO’s Big Little Lies, also a big Emmys winner last year, is a lock to take home some awards. Perhaps the most intriguing category is the Best TV Series – Comedy category, where freshman Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel could score an upset over Black-ish, Master of None, SMILF, and the rebooted Will & Grace. My money’s on Maisel.

– Oprah Winfrey is set to accept the night’s honorary Cecil B. DeMille award. Last year’s winner Meryl Streep memorably used her acceptance speech to attack then-President-elect Donald Trump, but it’s anyone’s guess what Winfrey might talk about during her speech. Barbra Streisand is rumored to be presenting Winfrey her award.

– Seth Meyers will try to thread the needle in his opening monologue, attempting to keep the show light and funny while also addressing the Harvey Weinstein-sized elephant in the room and keeping up a steady stream of Trump hate.

Latest updates at the top. All times Eastern.

11:05 p.m. – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri gets the Big Cheese, Best Motion Picture – Drama. Very interesting.

That’s a wrap, folks.

Good night, and God Bless.

11:00 p.m. – Frances McDormand finally wins her first Golden Globe (after five previous nominations) for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Jokes that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association “managed to elect a female president.”

Meryl Streep (The Post) did not win.

10:55 p.m.: Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Rebecca Mansour:

And the award for virtue signaling goes to… Everyone in attendance. Basically, Hollywood did a few hours of ritual male bashing on live television to pretend like they give a sh*t. Tomorrow it’ll be back to gropings, casting couch romps, and “shut up or you’ll never work in this town again.” But for tonight, they put on a nice show for the little people in fly over country to remind us all that they’re still our betters. Bravo, Hollywood! We the Great Unwashed believe you’re good people again — ‘cuz Oprah! And black dresses! And Emma Watson is so woke! Please, please lecture us again about how disgusting we are for electing Donald Trump.

10:51 p.m. – Gary Oldman wins Best Actor – Drama for Darkest Hour. Big win, widely expected, and by most accounts, well-deserved.

10:44 p.m – Lady Bird wins Best Picture – Comedy or Musical. Some had expected Franco’s The Disaster Artist or Get Out to pull this one off.

Lady Bird gets a monster boost headed into April’s Academy Awards.

10:34 p.m. – Saiorse Ronan wins Best Actress – Musical or Comedy for Lady Bird, beating Judi Dench, Margot Robbie, and Helen Mirren. Not sure if this qualifies as a true upset, but it certainly feels like one.

10:26 p.m. – Big Little Lies wins Best Limited Series or TV Movie.

10:17 p.m. – Natalie Portman brings the bite when presenting the award for Best Director alongside Ron Howard.

“Here are the all-male nominees.”

Natalie Portman calling out the all-male nominees in the best director category is extremely a 2018 mood. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Q2L7ieDBjm — Michael Blackmon (@blackmon) January 8, 2018

Guillermo del Toro wins, for The Shape of Water. He gets some applause after telling the producers to cut down the music.

“It’s been 25 years. Give me a minute.”

10:08 p.m. – Oprah Winfrey delivers her acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Winfrey speaks about how she was inspired growing up by Sidney Poitier and says “speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have. And I’m especially proud and inspired by all the women who have felt proud enough to speak up and tell their personal stories.”

10:04 p.m. – Reese Witherspoon introduces tonight’s Cecil B. DeMille award recipient, Oprah Winfrey.

Witherspoon says Winfrey’s hugs could “end wars.”

9:59 p.m. – For anyone who missed it, here was the New York Times’s Golden Globes ad, which is causing quite a stir on social media, apparently.

9:56 p.m. – Aziz Ansari wins Best Actor in a TV Series – Comedy for his Netflix series Master of None. It’s Ansari’s first Golden Globe.

9:54 p.m. – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel wins Best TV Series – Comedy, scoring a big upset over black-ish and Showtime’s breakout SMILF. That’s two big wins for Amazon tonight.

This is the one I called. I didn’t call Rachel Brosnahan, from before, but I should have known. My bad.

9:48 p.m. – Ewan McGregor wins Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie, for Fargo.

9:41 p.m. – Best Foreign Language Film goes to In The Fade.

9:32 p.m. – Catherine Zeta-Jones appears onstage with her father-in-law and “living Hollywood legend,” Kirk Douglas.

Zeta-Jones credits Douglas for helping to end the era of the Hollywood Blacklist, by hiring Dalton Trumbo to work on Spartacus.

The pair present the Globe for Best Screenplay – to Martin McDonagh, for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. McDonaugh jokes that his mother wanted Lady Bird to win.

🙌🏾 Standing ovation for 101-year-old Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas (with daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones). #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/ia7oCk5c4b — Dish Nation (@DishNation) January 8, 2018

9:28 p.m. – Allison Janney wins Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in I, Tonya.

9:21 p.m. – Coco wins Best Animated Feature Film.

9:16 p.m. – Laura Dern wins Best Supporting Actress – Limited Series or TV movie for HBO’s Big Little Lies.

Third big win on the night for the HBO series, which was recently confirmed for a second season.

9:09 p.m. – James Franco wins Best Actor – Comedy for The Disaster Artist, and provides the first truly entertaining bit of the night by bringing the actual Tommy Wiseau onstage, who immediately tried to hijack the microphone but was rebuffed by Franco.

8:57 p.m. – Best Original Score goes to Alexandre Desplat for The Shape of Water.

Best Original Song goes to Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for “This Is Me,” from The Greatest Showman.

8:55 p.m. – Alexander Skarsgard wins Best Supporting Actor – Limited Series or TV Movie for Big Little Lies.

8:53 p.m. – Seth Rogen presents a clip for The Disaster Artist.

8:45 p.m. – The Handmaid’s Tale wins Best TV Series – Drama.

Shocker!

Not.

The Globes’ first hour is dull and utterly predictable. Just checked the listing, and this is scheduled to go on until 11 p.m. ET.

Sit tight.

8:43 p.m. – Sterling K. Brown wins his first Golden Globe, Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama, for his role on This Is Us.

8:41 p.m. – Sarah Paulson introduces a clip from The Post.

Seems like as good a time as any for another Binder Fashion Update.

Angelina Jolie stunned when she arrived on the red carpet earlier in a black version of Jean Harlow’s famous white gown in “Dinner at Eight.” Jolie’s dress may be the best look of the night, with black-feather cuffs on billowing, sheer sleeves to match perfectly with her dark, tousled hair and wing-tipped eyeliner.

8:38 p.m. – Meyers: “Please welcome a president who actually is a stable genius.”

Introduces president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The president announces two $1 million grants to journalism organizations.

8:32 p.m. – Elizabeth Moss wins Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama for The Handmaid’s Tale.

Dedicates the award to Margaret Atwood, the author of the original novel.

8:27 p.m. – Carol Burnett gets a standing ovation as she appears alongside Jennifer Aniston to present the award for Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy.

Rachel Brosnahan wins for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. I called that. Really, go look up there, above the livewire, and check it out. I called it.

8:25 p.m. – Zac Efron introduces a clip of The Greatest Showman.

8:17 p.m. – Sam Rockwell wins Best Supporting Actor for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Most observers thought Christopher Plummer was gonna take this one for the 11 days of work he did replacing Kevin Spacey in Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World, but alas, no dice.

8:14 p.m. – Nicole Kidman wins the night’s first Globe, Best Actress Limited Series or TV Movie, for her role in HBO’s Big Little Lies. Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot presented the award.

8:05 p.m.: Seth Meyers (selected quotes from monologue): “Good evening ladies and remaining gentlemen.”

“There’s a new era underway and I can tell because it’s been years since a white man was this nervous in Hollywood.”

“For the male nominees in the room, this is the first time in three months it won’t be terrifying to hear your name read out loud.”

“We’re all here tonight courtesy of the Hollywood Foreign Press. A string of three words that could not have been better designed to infuriate our president. The only name that would make him angrier would be the Hillary Mexico Salad Association.”

“Don’t worry, Harvey Weinstein will be back in 20 years, when he’s the only one booed during the In Memoriam.”

7:55 p.m. – 5 minutes to showtime. It’s gonna be a long night.

7:41 p.m. – Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Rebecca Mansour:

So, every woman at the Golden Globes has decided to wear black to “protest” the sexual misconduct plaguing their industry. Let’s pause and appreciate the irony of this perfect example of the very same herd mentality that allowed this town to cover up the abuse for decades. They all decided this year to wear black to show they are protesting a sexual misconduct epidemic that they all previously decided they would not say anything about. If the Hollywood sisterhood really wanted to be brave, they should have protested by staying home and showing their real strength by telling the studios, networks, and magazines to have fun trying to sell a red carpet gala with only dudes in tuxes. (By the way, kudos to Rose McGowan for really protesting this b.s.)

7:35 p.m. – Binder Fashion Update: Actresses Diane Kruger and Margot Robbie arrived at the Gold Globes bringing their fashion A-game. Kruger donned a dramatic look with a sheer cape and criss-cross neckline, while Robbie wore a v-neck plunging gown that featured small puff-sleeves and silver embroidery cascading down the skirt.

7:22 p.m. – A group calling themselves the “Hollywood Handmaids” have apparently staged a protest outside the Peninsula Hotel (one of Harvey Weinstein’s reported favorites). The group is dressed in costumes from Hulu’s hit TV series The Handmaid’s Tale and are carrying a banner reading, “Silent No Longer.”

Handmaid’s is the favorite to repeat its big win at the Emmys and take home Best TV Series – Drama tonight.

7:16 p.m. – Connie Britton arrives wearing a T-shirt reading, “Poverty is sexist.”

7:07 p.m. – Emma Watson weighs in on Hollywood’s sex harassment scandal: “We’re just scratching the surface of this, which is crazy.”

7:02 p.m. – Binder Fashion Update – Early candidate to make tomorrow’s Best Dressed list: Christina Hendricks arrives at the Golden Globes in a part-jumpsuit, part-gown ensemble with velvet, off-the-shoulder detailing.

6:37 p.m. – Binder Fashion Update: Actress Alexis Bledel wears a black and white jumpsuit that features vine detailing around her neck.

6:29 p.m. – The Stranger Things kids are awesome. Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) does his best Chewbacca impression.

6:08 p.m. – Meryl Streep arrives alongside activist Aj-jen Poo.

“I think that people are aware now of a power imbalance, and it’s something that leads to abuse. It’s led to abuse in our own industry, and it’s led to abuse across the domestic workers’ field of work,” Streep told E! host Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet.

“It’s in the military, it’s in Congress. It’s everywhere, and we want to fix that. And we feel sort of emboldened in this particular moment to stand together, in a thick black line.”

6:05 p.m. – Things are getting interesting (and awkward) already. Debra Messing has trashed E! for sexism directly to an E! News reporter working the red carpet.

“I’m wearing black to stand in solidarity with my sisters all over the globe, and I’m here to celebrate the rollout of this incredible initiative Time’s Up. We want diversity, we want intersectional gender parity, and equal pay,” Messing said.

But, she added: “I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts. I miss Catt Sadler. We stand with her.”

“That’s something that could change tomorrow.”

6:00 p.m. – Hollywood’s best and brightest are already out in full force on the Globes red carpet. It looks like most actresses have kept to the all-black dress code as part of the protest against sexual harassment, and both men and women are wearing Time’s Up pins.

Stars who have already arrived include Alison Brie, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Rachel Brosnahan, Milo Venitmiglia, the Stranger Things kids, and dozens more. Stay tuned for more arrival pics, and find more on all the arrivals from Breitbart’s John Binder here.

