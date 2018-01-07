Watch: Debra Messing Trashes E! for Sexism On Air with E! Reporter

Actress Debra Messing slammed E! networks during a red carpet interview Sunday at the 75th Golden Globe Awards, ripping the network for failing to pay its female hosts as much as their male counterparts.

“I’m wearing black to stand in solidarity with my sisters all over the globe, and I’m here to celebrate the rollout of this incredible initiative Time’s Up. We want diversity, we want intersectional gender parity, and equal pay,” Messing said to an E! reporter, referring to the new star-studded anti-harassment campaign.

“You know I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts. I miss Catt Sadler. We stand with her,” the Will & Grace star said, apparently referring to the network’s dust-up with former and longtime host Catt Sadler who left E! Network in December over a large pay gap compared to a male co-host.

Debra Messing calls out E! while on E!: “I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believing in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts. I miss Cat Sadler.” pic.twitter.com/dnqoMkh7YY — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 7, 2018

Messing’s statement was one in what is expected to many shows of protests on a night where Hollywood’s most powerful producers, directors, and stars are set to celebrate themselves.

Messing’s Will & Grace co-star Eric McCormack is up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy.

