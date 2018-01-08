Ally Sheedy Calls Out James Franco after Golden Globes Win with #MeToo Tweet

Actress Ally Sheedy called out James Franco Sunday night in a series of cryptic tweets that have since been deleted after the Disaster Artist star won the Best Actor prize at the Golden Globes.

In three tweets posted to her account, the 55-year-old Breakfast Club actress suggested that Franco, 39, was involved in her decision to leave the film and television business.

“Why is a man hosting? Why is James Franco allowed in?” Sheedy tweeted toward the beginning of the broadcast. “Said too much. Nite love ya.”

The actress also posted about actor Christian Slater sitting at a table with Franco at the awards show, and tweeted one final time after Franco won the Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical award for his role in The Disaster Artist.

“James Franco just won. Please never ask me why I left the film/tv business,” she added.

The tweets have apparently since been deleted from Sheedy’s account.

Franco reportedly directed Sheedy in 2014 in an off-Broadway production of The Long Shrift.

While the actress did not provide any specific allegations or claims about Franco, other social media users pointed out that the actor had apparently hit on a 17-year-old Scottish girl on Instagram when both were in New York City in 2014.

Franco admitted to the incident at the time, saying he had used “bad judgement” in the encounter, though the age of consent is 17 in New York, so no laws had been broken.

‘It’s the way that people meet each other today, but what I’ve learned — I guess because I’m new to it — is you don’t know who’s on the other end” the actor said in an appearance on Live with Kelly and Michael at the time. “You get a feel for them, you don’t know who you’re talking to. I used bad judgement and I learned my lesson.”

Actresses attending Sunday night’s Golden Globes appeared on the red carpet dressed in all black ensembles, as a statement of solidarity in the midst of Hollywood’s ongoing sexual abuse scandal. Numerous stars also wore “Time’s Up” pins on their lapels, a reference to the newly-created Time’s Up legal fund, which helps victims of sexual harassment and abuse with needed resources.

During his acceptance speech, Franco called up Tommy Wiseau — the man he portrayed in the The Disaster Artist — to the stage, but then blocked Wiseau from the microphone when he attempted to speak. Franco thanked his film’s distributors, his actor friend Seth Rogen, and his brother Dave Franco, who also starred in Disaster Artist.

