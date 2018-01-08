Golden Globes: Scientologist Elisabeth Moss Slammed for ‘Hypocrisy’ after Feminist Acceptance Speech

Actress Elisabeth Moss came under fire on social media for her involvement in the Church of Scientology following her feminist-driven acceptance speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

Moss, who won the award for Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama for her role in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, used her acceptance speech to rally in favor of women’s rights after a tumultuous year for an entertainment industry that has seen the downfall of dozens of prominent and powerful male figures.

“This is for Margaret Atwood and all the women who came before and after you who were brave enough to speak out against intolerance and injustice and to fight for equality and freedom in this world,” Moss said.

“We are no longer live in the blank white spaces at the edge of print, we no longer live in the gaps between the stories,” she continued. “We are the story in print and we are writing the story ourselves.”

However many people were quick to criticize Moss for what they called hypocrisy, given that she is an active Scientologist — a religion accused of routinely silencing its members while restricting their freedoms.

Elizabeth Moss is a scientologist. #GoldenGlobes — your friend john (@johnsemley3000) January 8, 2018

Elizabeth Moss is a Scientologist, a religion that actively silences women (see: Danny Masterson) while covering up their own faults, and they aggressively go after those who dare speak up against them. But, she's wearing black in support of #TimesUp . So… ??? #GoldenGlobes — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) January 8, 2018

I like Elizabeth Moss's speech, but she belongs to a repressive cult doing the things she's railing against. — Jeremy Repanich (@racefortheprize) January 8, 2018

Watching Scientologist Elizabeth Moss speak about "intolerance" is equally sad and amusing. — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) January 8, 2018

Moss has previously claimed her faith gives her personal stability but has also criticized the church for its “rampant homophobia.”

“Personal freedom is a very important concept in my religion, and I translate that to sexual orientation,” she said in an interview with ABC.

“If we’re all supposed to have the right to the life that we want to lead, then that should apply to the gay community. There isn’t really any dogma or scripture, yes or no, right or wrong on that particular subject in my church,” she added.

Moss has also argued against the gender pay gap and urged women to take ownership of their feminist beliefs.

“I think until there is complete pay for women, I don’t think that we’re out of the dark,” she said in a 2015 interview with InStyle.

“The great thing that’s happening now is there’s such a resurgence in girls, in youth culture,” she continued. “Of women kind of recognizing what feminism is again. Of taking ownership of feminism again. Of not being ashamed of it. There’s sort of this new wave of feminism that I’ve seen happen over the last decade. And I think it’s fantastic.”

See the full list of winners from Sunday night’s Golden Globes here.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.