Photos: Best and Worst Dressed from the 2018 Golden Globes

At the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood actors and actresses stuck with a mostly black dress code to protest sexual abuse in the entertainment industry.

Though many of the evening’s ensembles were exceptionally boring in silhouette, color, and style, some A-listers stood out from the crowd in fashion fit for royalty, while others made a splash in the worst way.

Best Dressed: Angelina Jolie in Atelier Versace

Angelina Jolie was easily the queen of the night as she floated down the red carpet in a black, feathered and sheer gown by Donatella Versace of Versace. With a wing-tipped eye, Angelina channeled a goth version of Jean Harlow in “Dinner at Eight” in this wonder of a look. Old Hollywood glamour for a modern tinsel-town red carpet!

Worst Dressed: Debra Messing

Debra Messing wore an ill-fitting beaded top that was worn over what looked like cheap, men’s black dress slacks. While the top and pants combo was already a fail, Debra made the look worse with her heavy makeup and pointed jet black nails. Someone needs a new stylist!

Best Dressed: Margot Robbie in Gucci

Margot Robbie is the “It” Girl of the year, finishing off her 2017 with strong fashion statements during a press tour for her new movie I, Tonya, (a must-see for anyone obsessed with the Tonya Harding scandal). She wore a rich embroidered Gucci gown with a plunging neckline. Too many actresses chose boring, black gowns, but Margot was able to coordinate the dress code into her personal style and complemented her black Gucci frock with deep purple lipstick.

Worst Dressed: Emma Watson

Emma Watson was once Hollywood’s rising star. But the Harry Potter actress has not been at the top of her game for quite some time. Simultaneously, she took a Lena Dunham-esque approach to her Golden Globes look, with a wrinkled black satin dress with ruffles and pleats and a slit and sheer and awfulness. Emma topped off the horrid dress with laced-up flats (Who wears flats to an awards show?!) and short bangs that looked as though she had cut them herself with a cheese grater.

Best Dressed: Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent

No one at the moment wears a Saint Laurent gown quite like Lenny Kravitz’s actress daughter, Zoë. In a simplistic, black velvet column dress and giant Lorraine Schwartz emerald green earrings, Zoë stunned on the Golden Globes red carpet. There’s a way to wear thick black velvet and make it look effortless. Zoë does just that!

Worst Dressed: Kendall Jenner in Giambattista Valli

Kendall Jenner was trying to be Rihanna at the 2015 Grammy Awards but failed miserably. Kendall looked like she was trying incredibly hard to appear sexy, throwing her leg out in front of her to show off her clear plastic (also ugly, and cheap) stilettos. The gown absolutely swallowed this tiny fashion model. No, like it actually looked as though the dress was eating her.

Best Dressed: Diane Kruger in Prada

German-born actress Diane Kruger makes our best-dressed list not because she has the most beautiful gown, but because she chose to wear something fascinating, rather than a basic black dress. The Prada creation featured a sheer cape and silver detailing. Gorgeous? Not exactly. Fun? Absolutely!

Worst Dressed: America Farrara in Christian Siriano and Natalie Portman in Dior Haute Couture

America Ferrara and Natalie Portman were the messiest-looking duo of the night, hands down. America, in a Christian Siriano beaded gown, looked sloppy as she threw a black, wrinkled suit coat over her dress (Why?!). At the same time, Natalie looked like she went rummaging through Kelly Bundy’s wardrobe in a black velvet Dior Haute Couture dress. Yes, even Dior makes mistakes!

Best Dressed: Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton

Swedish actress Alicia Vikander was an ethereal goth princess at the Golden Globes, looking elegant and chic in a Louis Vuitton number that went perfectly with her slicked back, middle-part dark brown hair.

Worst Dressed: Connie Britton in Lingua Franca

Cheap, gimmicky and attention-whoring. That’s all.

Best Dressed: Rachel Brosnahan in Vionnet

Actress Rachel Brosnahan looked as alluring as ever when she stepped out on the red carpet in this Vionnet black gown with organza flower detailing on her shoulder. Rachel — who you may remember from Netflix’s House of Cards and now Amazon’s The Marvelous Ms. Maisel — is a newcomer to the awards show circuit, but in this dress and bun updo, she looks like more of a maverick than Meryl Streep. Nice work, rookie!

Best Dressed: Naomi Campbell in Jean Paul Gaultier

Supermodel Naomi Campbell stuck to her classic, sleek long black hair and a Jean Paul Gaultier black gown for the Golden Globes. Not a lot of fuss, but also just enough pizazz keeps this dress from being a snoozefest.

Best Dressed: Christina Hendricks in custom Christian Siriano

Christina Hendricks always keeps it traditional on the red carpet. And though she chose to ditch the dress, she still kept her 1940s-esque style in a black, Christian Siriano jumpsuit with a velvet off-the-shoulder neckline and matching pointed stilettos. This is one of those ensembles that will never date or look old. Très chic!

Best Dressed: Nicole Kidman in Givenchy

What’s a best-dressed list without Nicole Kidman? In a Givenchy, tulle and lace gown, the A-list actress was a mixture of sweet and sexy as she glided through the night with her famous blonde locks and Fred Leighton jewelry. Nicole is never one to shy away from being glamorous and boy are we glad!