Nolte — Juanita Broaddrick to Oprah Winfrey: ‘Funny I’ve Never Heard You Mention My Name’

While the usual suspects in Harveywood and our elitist media — two left-wing institutions dealing with massive sexual misconduct scandals (108 and 52, so far) — used social media to gush and cry over the idea of President Oprah, others are showing the moral courage to raise troubling questions about Winfrey that our media never will. This includes Juanita Broaddrick, who has credibly accused former President Bill Clinton of rape.

Responding to a tweet summarizing Oprah’s Golden Globes speech (through the filter of her famous giveaways) — “You get a voice. You get a voice. Everybody gets a voice” — Broaddrick wrote, ” Hey @Oprah … Funny I’ve never heard you mention my name. CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW? Guess not. My rapist was/is your friend, Bill Clinton”:

Hey @Oprah #Goldenglobes. Funny I've never heard you mention my name. CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?Guess not. My rapist was/is your friend, Bill Clinton https://t.co/zBSPnrqRzk — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 8, 2018

Clinton, who was forced to settle a sexual harassment case with Paula Jones and has been accused of everything from harassment to assault by no fewer than eight women, has a very good friend indeed in Winfrey. Her gauzy interview with Clinton in 2004 was not only an attempt to rehabilitate his image; Winfrey also set up the idea of his chief-enabler, wife Hillary Clinton, running for president.

Worse still, as the Daily Wire points out, the only questions Winfrey asked about Clinton’s countless scandals focused on Monica Lewinsky and sounded like this: “What was the most difficult part of that time for you?”

Nothing was asked about Broaddrick, Jones, Kathleen Willey, or the near-half dozen others.

Moreover, Winfrey failed to ask Clinton about the White House campaign (in collusion with the media) to personally destroy Lewinsky as a psycho-stalker. (Only a DNA sample saved this 24-year-old from God-knows-what fate).

Broaddrick went on to ask Winfrey another uncomfortable question about the billionaire mogul’s glaringly selective #MeToo activism.

Included with a photo of a chummy Bill and Oprah together, Broaddrick wondered, “Remember this @Oprah You’ve had so many opportunities to bring up my allegations, which have never been discredited. Why??”:

Remember this @Oprah You've had so many opportunities to bring up my allegations, which have never been discredited. Why?? https://t.co/C7Iaqn0kOp — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 8, 2018

Although Broaddrick’s tweets directly addressed Winfrey, predictably, there has been no response from Winfrey, nor has there been any mainstream media coverage.

In the elite world inhabited by our media and Oprah Winfrey, the “truth” of some victims will always be more equal than others.

Broaddrick has just released a memoir titled You Better Put Some Ice on That – How I Survived Being Raped by Bill Clinton. Oprah owns an entire 24/7 cable network. Maybe she could find some #MeToo time to interview Broaddrick about “her (inconvenient) truth.”

