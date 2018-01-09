Election Betting Odds Place Oprah 2020 Ahead of Every Democrat

When it comes to predicting who will be president in 2020, ElectionBettingOdds.com, a site run by Maxim Lott and John Stossel of Fox Business News, shows that actual people betting actual money in this category ($355,000) put Oprah Winfrey at the top of the Democrat heap.

In the wake of her Golden Globes speech on Sunday, those placing bets on 2020, rank Winfrey’s odds at assuming the Oval Office second only to President Trump. While Trump sits at 28.2 percent, Winfrey is at 8.5 percent — a full 2.8 percent climb in just one day.

Winfrey’s 8.5 percent places her above every named Democrat, including Senators Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders, who sit at 6.4 percent, 5.8 percent, and 5.0 percent, respectively. Lagging even further behind are former Vice President Joe Biden at 3.0 percent and former First Lady Michelle Obama with 2.9 percent.

Hillary Clinton, who has twice run for president and lost, is given only the odds of 1.6 percent. Senator Cory Booker is little better at just 1.9 percent.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is in even worse shape at 0.7 percent.

Senator Tim Kaine, Clinton’s 2016 running mate, is at 0.6 percent.

The site also looks at other races. As of now, Republican odds of holding the U.S. Senate in 2020 sit at 58.6 percent, compared to just 41.3 percent for Democrats.

Those numbers are almost perfectly flipped for control of the U.S. House in 2020, with Democrats at 61.0 percent compared to the Republicans’ 38.9 percent.

Of the $1.1 million bet on whether or not Trump complete his first term, the odds he does are 53.9 percent. The odds he does not are 46.0 percent.

