With only 19 million viewers and a 5.0 rating in the 18-49 age demo, the 75th Golden Globes ceremony not only shed a million viewers over last year, but in the all-important age demo (for advertising rates), viewership fell by double digits (11%), to a six-year low.

This is a huge and unexpected disappointment — not just for Harveywood, but for NBC, the left-wing network that broadcast the awards. The hype around the event was enormous. This is the first major awards show since Hollywood was engulfed by the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Moreover, the host was incessant Trump-basher Seth Meyers, who kept his promise to trash the president, who we are told is wildly unpopular.

Nevertheless, Harveywood’s big night appealed only to about six percent of the overall American population, and for good reason: the combination of Harveywood and NBC is (and should be) toxic in this country.

Controversy does not always sell. Sometimes it simply disgusts.

To begin with, as Glenn Reynolds so aptly put it, “Remember, they’re not making a big deal because they found out what was going on in Hollywood. They always knew. They’re making a big deal because you found out what was going on in Hollywood.” [emphasis added]

Although the elitist media continues to cover up the truth, thanks to New Media, America knows just how phony this #MeToo crowd is. Videos of Queen Meryl standing and applauding for child rapist Roman Polanksi will live on forever; so too will the reminder that almost all of left-wing Hollywood joined the #FreePolanski campaign just a few years ago and have been flocking overseas to work with the child-raping fugitive for decades.

Plus, everyone in Hollywood knew about Weinstein’s alleged predations and did nothing. And we know they all knew. And we know they all knew because a few brave souls within this left-wing institution have summoned enough shame to say so.

As far as NBC, what a terrible idea to have the clowns put on a clown show.

Never forget that just prior to nine of its own staffers being accused of sexual misconduct, NBC was the network that spiked Ronan Farrow’s exposé on Harvey Weinstein; that NBC News president Noah Oppenheim is a budding screenwriter who writes the kind of movies Harvey Weinstein produced and was seen attending a swanky event with Weinstein while Farrow was putting his story together.

Worse still, everyone at NBC knew about Matt Lauer’s and Mark Halperin’s alleged predations and did nothing. And we know they all knew. And we know they all knew because a few brave souls within this left-wing institution have summoned enough shame to say so.

The only appropriate thing that happened at Sunday night’s Golden Globes was that almost everyone in attendance wore black. It was not their empty, do-nothing virtue-signaling that was appropriate, but rather the funereal ambiance.

Both Hollywood and NBC have time and again proven that they are nothing less than havens of left-wing sexual abusers, homophobes, enablers, and victims; two institutions incapable of appealing to even 10 percent of the country.

Their influence is as dead as their moral authority.

