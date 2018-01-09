Ivanka Trump Praises Oprah Winfrey’s ‘Empowering’ Golden Globes Speech

First Daughter Ivanka Trump praised Oprah Winfrey’s widely-discussed acceptance speech at Sunday night’s Golden Globes as “empowering and inspiring” in a tweet Monday night.

The president’s eldest daughter and senior adviser included a link to video of Winfrey’s speech and urged her followers to “come together, women and men, and say #TIMESUP,” with the hashtag referring to Hollywood’s newly-created Time’s Up initiative, which provides resources to victims of sexual harassment and abuse.

Winfrey’s Golden Globes speech touched on themes of female empowerment and women’s rights, and included anecdotes about how she was inspired by African-American actor Sidney Poitier and about how she was proud to serve as a role model for young girls.

The speech — delivered as Winfrey received the night’s honorary Cecil B. DeMille award — immediately set off chatter about a possible run for the presidency, with numerous celebrities and media figures filling Twitter with “Oprah 2020” posts.

A CNN report Monday claimed two sources close to Winfrey have said the 63-year-old billionaire media mogul is “actively thinking” about challenging President Trump in 2020.

But Ivanka’s tweet was met with cynicism and pointed comebacks from several Hollywood celebrities, including Chrissy Teigen and Alyssa Milano, the latter of whom urged Trump to donate to the Time’s Up legal fund to support the women who have accused her father of sexual misconduct.

ew go away — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 9, 2018

Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father's accusers.https://t.co/A8HCVa715v — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 9, 2018

Can you pls start with your Dad. Thanks friend — Jennifer Esposito (@JennifersWayJE) January 9, 2018

Sunday night’s Golden Globes were squarely focused on the sexual abuse allegations in Hollywood, as actresses wore all black to the ceremony as a statement of solidarity, with many also wearing “Time’s Up” pins on their lapels.

