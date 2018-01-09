Meryl Streep Picks President Winfrey Cabinet: The Rock for Joint Chiefs, Harrison Ford for Defense Secretary

Actress Meryl Streep has made a number of suggestions over potential Cabinet members for an Oprah Winfrey presidency, including fellow actors such as Tom Hanks, Harrison Ford, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Appearing on Monday’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Oscar-winning actress speculated on the growing possibility of Oprah Winfrey becoming president, amid reports that she is “actively thinking” about a run.

“Oprah launched her presidential campaign, I think,” said Streep. “I don’t know [whether she will run.] I think we’ve had some television people run.”

When pressed on who Oprah could appoint to her Cabinet or as Vice-President, Streep also suggested just “[keeping] it in Hollywood.

“Somebody from the stage [mentioned] Tom Hanks, and he seemed ready to go,” she said. “That would be a pretty good ticket… You could just keep it in Hollywood, you know, you could have The Rock as the Joint Chief of Staff, Harrison Ford running defense.”

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has also repeatedly fueled speculation about his own presidential run, describing it as a “real possibility,” although it is not clear whether he would run as an Independent or on a party platform.

Meanwhile, Streep, who has recently faced criticism for her close relationship to the disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, has become a prominent Hollywood figure in the anti-Trump resistance, and last year used her Golden Globes acceptance speech to attack Trump’s supposed impression of a disabled reporter, claiming that it “broke [her] heart.”

