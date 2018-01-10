James Woods Warns Trump: ‘If You Fold on Immigration, You’re a One-Term President’

Actor James Woods took to Twitter Tuesday to issue a stern warning to President Donald Trump: cave to Democrats on the immigration issue and become a “one-term president.”

The conservative actor used his social media account to weigh in on Tuesday’s bipartisan meeting between Trump and leaders from the House and Senate on immigration, during which the president suggested he would be open to a comprehensive immigration reform deal that would resolve the status of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients.

“If you fold on immigration, you are a one-term president,” Woods wrote in a tweet.

Woods added that at the very least, if Trump were to defer on the issue of DACA, the actor would not vote for him in 2020.

Woods also laid out his own advice to the president for dealing with the immigration issue, and urged Republicans to use their majorities in the House and Senate to end the DACA program entirely.

“End #DACA completely, build the wall, defund sanctuary cities, end chain migration, enforce voter ID, and deport all lawbreakers,” he wrote. “Democrats never listened to us when they were in control. Wake up, Republicans. You have the power. Use it, for God’s sake!

Woods regularly uses his social media account to weigh in on politics, often posting in support of the president, criticizing mainstream media, and mocking left-wing celebrities, including former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

In August, the actor said the only reason he feels comfortable expressing conservative views in the left-dominated entertainment industry is because he has already “accepted” that he’s been blacklisted in Hollywood.

