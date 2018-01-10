Update: Video of the encounter has been posted online, and from the looks of it, the attack was more of a slap than an actual punch.

The man in the video walks up to Weinstein and slaps him twice with the back of his hand before calling him a “piece of sh*t.”

Original story below:

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was reportedly punched twice in the face while dining at a restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona, TMZ has revealed.

Weinstein was reportedly eating out with his recovery coach when another customer, named Steve, approached him and asked to take a photo.

However, Weinstein turned down his request, with the restaurant manager claiming he was “very sweet about it” by saying that he’d “rather not take a picture right now,” before the pair shook hands and returned to their meals.

Yet when both Weinstein and the man simultaneously finished their meals around 9pm, an intoxicated Steve allegedly walked up to Weinstein and declared, “You’re such a piece of s*** for what you did to these women,” before punching him twice in the face.

According to the manager, the punches failed to connect with Weinstein, although he did stumble and fall backward. Weinstein turned down an offer to call the police and left.

Weinstein had reportedly been seeking treatment for sex addiction at the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort in Scottsdale, after dozens of women accused him of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to rape, sparking a larger abuse scandal that has rocked Hollywood.

In November, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office said that they were preparing an indictment against Weinstein on charges of rape, while The Los Angeles Police Department also confirmed they were investigating Weinstein as well as nearly two dozen other sex crime cases linked to Hollywood and the movie industry. No formal charges have been brought as yet.

