Barbra Streisand Taunts Trump: ‘You Can’t Stand the Heat’

Actor and musical icon Barbra Streisand upped her criticism of President Donald Trump on Thursday, accusing the president of regularly lying to deflect from critics.

Streisand used her Twitter account to link to a Reuters report that quoted the president as saying his administration would explore possible ways of strengthening libel laws as a result of Michael Wolff’s incendiary new tell-all about Trump’s first year in office.

“.@realDonaldTrump can’t deal with criticism so he lies,” Streisand wrote. “Now he wants to change the libel laws. Sorry it doesn’t work like that. You can’t stand the heat or the truth but no one forced you to run for President.”

Reuters reported that Trump’s comments came in response to the Wolff’s recently-released Fire and Fury, which includes several explosive claims about the president, including that White House staffers believe he behaves like a child.

“We are going to take a strong look at our country’s libel laws so that when somebody says something that is false and defamatory about someone, that person will have meaningful recourse in our courts,” Trump told reporters Wednesday.

Streisand — a supporter and donor to former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton — is a frequent and outspoken critic of Trump and his administration’s policies, often using her Twitter account to voice her opinion on political issues.

This month, the Grammy-, Oscar-, and Tony-winning multi-hyphenate weighed in on the GOP-led passage of tax reform, claiming that the new law would punish blue states, Hollywood employees, and athletes.

Streisand has previously called Trump a “fake president” and claimed his presidency had caused her to gain weight.

The singer previously suggested she would move to Australia if Trump became president.

