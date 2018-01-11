Chelsea Handler Attacks Lindsey Graham in Homophobic Rant

Talk show host Chelsea Handler took to Twitter Wednesday to launch a foul-mouthed attack on Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), suggesting that the senator was gay and being blackmailed to control his views on immigration.

“Holy, f*ck f*ck. I just the video of trumps bipartisan ‘meeting’ yesterday [sic],” Handler wrote. “Hey, @LindsayGrahamSC what kind of d*ck sucking video do they have on you for you 2 be acting like this? Wouldn’t coming out be more honorable?”

Handler’s tweet came after President Donald Trump met Tuesday with both Republican and Democratic lawmakers to discuss immigration reform, with about half of the 90-minute meeting televised live.

Followers of the 42-year-old Chelsea host were quick to respond to the tweet, accusing her of homophobia and hypocrisy.

“Using homosexuality as a sick burn is so woke,” wrote one commenter.

“Wow. So non homophobic of you. And so graphic. Aren’t you ‘they go low we go high?’ Or are you just high?” added another.

Others called for Handler to be banned or suspended from Twitter for the message, with commenters suggesting conservatives were being punished by the service for saying far less.

Handler also took aim at so-called “Trump puppets” and blasted America’s healthcare system in relation to that of Canada.

What kind of impact do all these Trump puppets have when they resign or retire from “public service,” without speaking up and telling the truth about why. You were supposed to be serving your country. This is your country that you were born in. Is there no loyalty at all? — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 11, 2018

I’ve spent the day with a ski guide in Canada who pays 14 dollars a month for health insurance. In Canada’s, if you make under 35k a year, you get healthcare for free. What I’m the fuck is wrong with our country and why can’t we take care of our own people? — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 10, 2018

The Netflix star — who recently announced she would focus more on her political activism after the cancelation of her talk show — has repeatedly attacked Trump, members of his administration, and his family on social media.

Handler previously called White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders a “harlot,” and called Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson a “black white supremacist.” She has also attacked First Lady Melania Trump, and the president’s then-unborn grandchild, though she misspelled the punchline in the case of the latter.

Handler also recently blamed Republicans for a recent deadly church shooting in Texas, and appeared to blame Trump himself for recent wildfires in California.

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum