Jerry Seinfeld Under Fire for Visit to Counter-Terror Training Academy in Israel

Comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld is under fire for visiting an counter-terror training academy during a recent trip to Israel.

The academy, Caliber 3, describes itself:

Caliber 3 was established in 2003 by Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Col. Sharon Gat (Res.) and has since become the leading Counter Terror & Security training academy in Israel. Today Caliber-3, run by active military members of the IDF, offers top security solutions, high threat protection, intelligence operations and tactical training to military, law enforcement, government agencies and commercial clients around the globe.

Criticism over Seinfeld’s visit reached a point at which Caliber 3 removed Facebook posts about it. Those posts included photos (which were removed as well). But Maxim magazine quoted the deleted Caliber 3 posts, saying they described the fact that Seinfeld brought his family “for a special and exciting activity with displays of combat, Krav Maga, assault dogs and lots of Zionism.”

And photos of Seinfeld’s visit made the rounds on social media, drawing jeers from pro-Palestinian voices.

For example, Palestine Social tweeted:

NOT FUNNY JERRY 👎

American Comedian Jerry Seinfeld and his family visited an illegal Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank and participated in an Israeli military tourist training camp !#Palestine pic.twitter.com/zKDimvTh7P — Palestine Social (@PalestineSocial) January 10, 2018

Some reacted to Seinfeld smiling in the photos by tweeting, “I can never unsee Jerry Seinfeld gleefully posing with a machine gun at an IDF fantasy camp.” Others responded to the fact that he brought his family:

Jerry Seinfeld took his kids to play war games with the IDF. So cute, right? Now imagine the reaction if, say, Bella Hadid posed with the PFLP or DJ Khaled (brandishing a machine gun) hung out with Hamas. pic.twitter.com/NUl5oGSfse — Steven Salaita (@stevesalaita) January 9, 2018

Seinfeld’s trip to Israel included visits to other military installations and two comedy performances at Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv.

