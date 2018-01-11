Facebook Blocks Crowdfunding Site for ‘Roe v. Wade’ Movie

Actor and producer Nick Loeb is joining with pro-life leaders in the production of Roe v. Wade, described as “the first movie ever about the true story” of the controversial Supreme Court case that created a right to abortion though no such right ever existed in the Constitution.

Pro-life leader Dr. Alveda King, who heads Civil Rights for the Unborn, a division of Priests for Life, is serving as an executive producer of the movie.

Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight is attached to play a Supreme Court Justice in the film, says the fundraising site.

“No one’s ever done this movie before,” Loeb told Breitbart News in an interview.

“Planned Parenthood is a major theme throughout our film,” he said. “The movie opens up with the founder of Planned Parenthood Margaret Sanger giving a speech at a KKK rally, talking about how we should reduce the black population in America.”

Loeb explained that Planned Parenthood and abortion advocacy organization NARAL were behind the effort to find a young girl – Norma McCorvey, who eventually became “Roe” – about whom “they could manufacture a case to bring before the Supreme Court.”

McCorvey ultimately became a pro-life advocate.

The movie’s Indiegogo crowdfunding site states:

Hollywood only wants you to hear their version of the story – in fact, there are 3 movies currently in development that take a pro-abortion stance. But you shouldn’t be surprised. Hollywood has always had an agenda to influence Americans to accept abortion, even if they have to re-write history to do it.

The producers note that ten percent of the net proceeds of the film will be donated to pro-life organizations.

The crowdfunding site, however, has been blocked by Facebook, as has been the sharing of the site by followers.

“It is outrageous that Facebook purports to be apolitical when there have been trends of blocking pages of conservative causes, such as our Roe v. Wade movie page,” said Jalesia McQueen, an executive producer of the movie, in a statement to Breitbart News.

Facebook did not respond to an email regarding its reasons for blocking the Roe v. Wade fundraising site itself and the sharing of the site by followers. Its press office sent a generic response letter.

The Christian Post reported Tuesday that Facebook had also censored Christian ministry Warriors for Christ, which opposes abortion and homosexuality, claiming it violated its standards on bullying and hate speech.

The report notes the Warriors’ Facebook page was taken down on December 29, reinstated on January 2 after an online petition was launched, and then removed again by Facebook on January 5.

Pastor Rich Penkoski of the Warriors told the Post Facebook is censoring his group due to complaints by LGBT activists.

“Yet, homosexuality is the focus that everyone keeps talking about with us,” he reportedly said. “We talk about abortion. We talk about adultery. We talk about fornication. Nobody ever talks about that stuff.”

Penkoski said he received an email from Facebook regarding its censoring of the Warriors’ page that offered no path to appeal its decision.

“Your Page ‘Warriors for Christ’ has been removed for violating our Terms of Use. A Facebook Page is a distinct presence used solely for business or promotional purposes. Among other things, Pages that are hateful, threatening or obscene are not allowed,” the email reportedly read. “We also take down Pages that attack an individual or group, or that are set up by an unauthorised individual. If your Page was removed for any of the above reasons, it will not be reinstated. Continued misuse of Facebook’s features could result in the permanent loss of your account.”

In 2013, LifeNews reported that Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife donated 18 million shares of Facebook stock, valued at $992.2 million, to the Silicon Valley Community Foundation – which distributes funds from donors to companies, one of which is Planned Parenthood.

In Planned Parenthood’s latest annual report released two weeks ago, the abortion industry giant boasted, “Tech stands with Planned Parenthood”:

Last spring, at the massive South by Southwest Conference, Planned Parenthood and Tumblr launched Tech Stands With Planned Parenthood to foster stronger partnerships with the tech community. More than 70 tech leaders and executives sent a letter to congressional leadership in support of Planned Parenthood. Employees at Google organized to raise funds for Planned Parenthood and launched internal initiatives under the Tech Stands with Planned Parenthood campaign. Many other tech supporters have continued to show their support through local partnerships with Planned Parenthood affiliates, hosting matching campaigns, and more.

Similarly, in October, tech industry giant Google honored Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards during an event titled “Heroes on the Front Lines of Resistance.”