Celebrities React to Trump ‘Sh*thole’ Comment: ‘Can’t Wait Until We Get Rid of This Sh*thole President’

by Daniel Nussbaum12 Jan 20180

Celebrities scrambled to social media Thursday to denounce President Donald Trump’s reported use of the word “sh*thole” to describe several countries during an immigration meeting.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that Trump had used the swear word while discussing countries including Haiti, El Salvador, and African countries during an Oval Office meeting to discuss a potential bipartisan immigration deal.

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” the Post quoted the president as saying.

Trump denied the statement in a post to his Twitter account Friday, saying the remark had been “made up” by Democrats to discredit him.

Nevertheless, Hollywood stars and media personalities were quick to accuse the president of racism, including singer John Legend, who accused Trump of being a racist for his “entire public life.”

See Hollywood’s reaction to Trump’s statement below.

 

