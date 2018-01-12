Celebrities React to Trump ‘Sh*thole’ Comment: ‘Can’t Wait Until We Get Rid of This Sh*thole President’

Celebrities scrambled to social media Thursday to denounce President Donald Trump’s reported use of the word “sh*thole” to describe several countries during an immigration meeting.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that Trump had used the swear word while discussing countries including Haiti, El Salvador, and African countries during an Oval Office meeting to discuss a potential bipartisan immigration deal.

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” the Post quoted the president as saying.

Trump denied the statement in a post to his Twitter account Friday, saying the remark had been “made up” by Democrats to discredit him.

Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings – unfortunately, no trust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Nevertheless, Hollywood stars and media personalities were quick to accuse the president of racism, including singer John Legend, who accused Trump of being a racist for his “entire public life.”

See Hollywood’s reaction to Trump’s statement below.

Haitians have been a big part of the American melting pot…

In 1990 14% of us Haitians were managerial and professional – lawyers, scientists, teachers, doctors, business managers. By 2010, this figure was 24%…. Haitians are a proud and resilient people and their country isnt — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) January 12, 2018

The president is a racist. He has been for his entire public life. If you vote(d) for him, you do so because of that or despite that. We need a multi-racial anti-racist coalition to defeat him and try to heal our nation. — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 12, 2018

If Barack Obama used the word shithole publicly in describing any country, he would have immediately faced an impeachment hearing the next day. Why have we allowed ourselves to settle for this insanity? This cannot and should not be accepted as normal. GOP, when is it too much? — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 12, 2018

When Trump calls other countries “shithole countries,” does he realize that puts our own citizens in danger? How is that presidential? — Jerry Springer (@jerryspringer) January 12, 2018

Trump apparently wants more Norwegians and fewer people from ”shithole” countries in Africa. You know what’s a real shithole? Trump’s goddamned mouth. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 11, 2018

In a week Trump will do/say something that'll make today's "shithole" comment seem quant. Does anyone remember "Mexicans are rapists," "bleeding out of her whatever" and "good people on both sides"? Happy 11th day of 2018, everyone! — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 12, 2018

To paraphrase Stephen Colbert, those aren’t “shithole countries” because their president isn’t Donald Trump. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 12, 2018

It is actually simple. he will not stop saying racist, ignorant, divisive shit. Take the lead from Alabama, vote the #shitholes out. #IMPOTUS — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) January 12, 2018

Very clever sir! Cancelling the trip, rather than admitting you're scared-silly at the prospect of facing massive protests you'd inevitably encounter upon your arrival, was a masterstroke! UK is just another shit-hole country, right? #MakeAmericaCringeAgain https://t.co/Kk3h1zmVsJ — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) January 12, 2018

The only shithole is Tr*mp. — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) January 12, 2018

He also said countries like Norway are cool. I wonder what the underlying logic is. Can’t quite put my finger on it. https://t.co/Xr3wHoKIc8 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 11, 2018

Can’t wait until we get rid of this shithole president. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 11, 2018

There is no bottom to this shithole of a presidency. https://t.co/OFECXxCiQG — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) January 12, 2018

The cesspool the sewer the man https://t.co/5LuCr4Eptc — John Cusack (@johncusack) January 12, 2018

Trump probably thinks “his base” approves of that language. My guess is that most are disgusted by it. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 11, 2018

Trump attacks protections for immigrants from ‘shithole’ countries in Oval Office meeting https://t.co/01vo2COM1X Our daily degradation from this disgraceful racist fool & his pathetic lackeys. — Martha Plimpton (@MarthaPlimpton) January 11, 2018

