Rob Lowe Slams Bella Thorne for Traffic Complaint amid Deadly Mudslides: This Is ‘Why People Hate Celebrities’

Rob Lowe called out actress Bella Thorne Thursday after the former Disney Channel star complained on Twitter about bad traffic in Los Angeles, as rescue crews worked to pull bodies from the wreckage caused by massive mudslides in Santa Barbara County.

The 20-year-old Shake It Up star had apparently been driving on the 101 Freeway in an attempt to get to a concert by her boyfriend, rapped Mod Sun, but tweeted that the traffic was going to cause her to be late.

“F*ck u 101 so santa Barbra [sic]. I’m missing my boyfriends [sic] first date on his tour,” Thorne wrote.

The actress later deleted the tweet, but not before Lowe — a resident of Santa Barbara County who helped firefighters battle dangerous blazes near his house last month — had called her out for it.

“This attitude is why people hate celebrities/Hollywood. Bella, I’m sorry you were inconvenienced. We will try to move out our dead quicker,” Lowe wrote in a post on his Instagram account.

Thorne later posted that she had caught up on news and had learned about the mudslides.

Fuck just caught up on some news had no idea why the 101 was shut down…get home to your family safe ❤️ — bella thorne (@bellathorne) January 11, 2018

The extensive mudslides in Southern California have already killed at least 17 people, including four children, while another 43 remain missing, according to the Los Angeles Times. Several celebrities’ homes in Montecito, including Oprah Winfrey’s estate, were affected by the damage.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Lowe’s home was damaged in the mudslides. Last month, the former West Wing star cooked dinner for a dozen firefighters who had helped save his home from the destructive Thomas Fire.

Thorne made headlines earlier this week when she revealed in an emotional post to her Instagram account that she had been sexually abused until she was 14 years old.

The actress opened up about her history of abuse as other Hollywood stars wore all black to Sunday night’s Golden Globes in solidarity with victims of sexual misconduct and the #MeToo movement.

