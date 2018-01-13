In these trying times, Jackie Mason is the Voice of Reason.

In this week’s exclusive clip for Breitbart News, Jackie weighs in on Oprah Winfrey’s widely-discussed speech from Sunday night’s Golden Globes, which immediately prompted speculation she may run for president.

“This is one of the greatest speeches they ever heard. Not one of the greatest. The greatest,” Jackie says. “Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address was nothing compared to her. The greatest speech in history. Nobody ever made a speech in the history of the world like Oprah Winfrey. You know why they say this? Because they finally got an enemy for Trump.”

Jackie says it all comes down to the left’s belief that Winfrey could actually beat Trump in 2020.

“Not only did she make the greatest speech in history, she’ll make the greatest president in history. Because you know what she stands for? They don’t know either.”

Jackie also has an issue with the celebrities who wore black to Sunday night’s Golden Globes to protest Hollywood sex abuse. The issue isn’t with the all-black dress code; it’s with who didn’t get invited to the show.

“Ironically, you know who wasn’t invited to the affair? The victims of the sexual harassment that disturbed them so much!” he says. If it disturbs them, why didn’t they invite them to the Golden Globes? Where are those people? I’ll tell you where, they’re anywhere in the world except there. They wouldn’t even tolerate the idea of them coming to the Golden Globes.”

Jackie concludes by pinpointing the one person more “miserable and nauseous” over Winfrey’s potential 2020 run than anyone: former Vice President Joe Biden.

“He got a facelift for nothing!”

Watch Jackie’s latest above.

