Jim Carrey: Trump Pushing America Toward ‘Suffering Beyond All Imagination’

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

by Jerome Hudson14 Jan 20180

Actor Jim Carrey warned that President Donald Trump’s insistence on ‘alienating the world’ will eventually thrust America into unimaginable agony.

“I woke up this morning in Hawaii with ten minutes to live,” Carrey wrote on Twitter Saturday, apparently referencing a Emergency Alert System (EAS) message sent to citizens of Hawaii warning them to “seek immediate shelter” from a “ballistic missile threat.”

“It was a false alarm, but a real psychic warning,” Carrey continued, adding of Trump, “If we allow this one-man Gomorrah and his corrupt Republican congress to continue alienating the world we are headed for suffering beyond all imagination. ;^\”

The erroneous message, reportedly sent to some one million-plus Hawaiians, prompted panic as the false alarm wasn’t confirmed as false for more than thirty-five minutes. The message was sent by the state agency false alarm sent by Hawaii’s Emergency Management Agency (EMA), which apologized for the mistake.

President Trump was, according to the Associated Press, in Florida at the time and was briefed on the situation.

Carrey, of course, wasn’t the only Hollywood star to pin the panic-inducing false alarm on President Trump.

“YOU DID THIS!” belted actress Jamie Lee Curtis on Twitter, blaming the false alarm on Trump.

“This Hawaii missle scare is on YOU Mr. Trump. The real FEAR that mothers & fathers & children felt is on YOU. It is on YOUR ARROGANCE. HUBRIS. NARCISSISM. RAGE. EGO. IMMATURITY and your UNSTABLE IDIOCY. Shame on your hate filled self. YOU DID THIS!” the Halloween star tweeted.

Below is a round up of more celebrity freakout and Trump-bashing over the false ballistic missile alarm.

