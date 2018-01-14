Moby: CIA Agents Urged Me to Post Information to Social Media About Trump and Russia

Acclaimed electronic music DJ Moby in a radio interview this week claimed current and former CIA agents confessed that they were “truly concerned” about President Donald Trump’s purported collusion with Russia.

“They were like, ‘This is ‘The Manchurian Candidate,’ like (Vladimir Putin) has a Russian agent as the president of the United States,” Moby told WFPK’s Kyle Meredith, citing “active and former CIA agents” who asked him to spread the word about President Trump.

“So they passed on some information to me and they said, like, ‘Look you have more of a social media following than any of us do, can you please post some of these things … sort of put it out there?'” said Moby, who has more than 1.35 million Twitter followers.

Last February, Moby claimed he was in possession of “100 percent real” intelligence that proves that “the Trump administration is in collusion with the Russian government.”

“The Trump administration is in collusion with the Russian government, and has been since day one,” the musician wrote in an Instagram post.

Now, nearly one year later, Moby says President Trump’s ties to Russia are too deep to remain hidden from public view.

“It’s really disturbing and it’s going to get quite a lot darker,” he said. “Like the depths of the Trump family in business and their involvement with organized crime, sponsored terrorism, Russian oligarchs, it’s really dark. I guess we should all, like, fasten our seat belts and hold on.”

When he’s not rattling off unsubstantiated conspiracies about the president, Moby is, however, trashing Trump through song.

In June, the 52-year-old released a music video in which President Trump was depicted as a Nazi robot who’s blown up by a band of rebellious citizens.

