Chelsea Handler Celebrates MLK Day: White People Must Think About ‘What It Must Be Like to Not Be White’

Netflix talk show host Chelsea Handler marked the national Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on her Twitter account Monday, writing in a post that it is “up to white people” to honor Dr. King’s legacy and declaring that white people must spend the day thinking about “what it must be like to not be white.”

The 42-year-old Chelsea host-turned-political activist wrote in her Twitter post that the January 15 national holiday “means more today than it ever has.”

“Happy Martin Luther King day to a true hero,” Handler wrote. “This day means more today than it ever has. We all must honor the spirit of his fairness and equality and tireless search for justice. It is up to white people to honor Dr King, and to think about what it must be like to not be white.”

The Netflix star and frequent critic of President Donald Trump also re-tweeted artwork featuring Dr. King placing his hand over Trump’s mouth, captioning the post: “Yeah, seriously. Don’t speak today.”

Handler — who has kept up her near-daily denunciations of the president on social media in the New Year — announced in October that she would focus on political activism following the cancellation of her Netflix talk show after just two seasons.

Handler made headlines last week following the president’s live, partially televised meeting with Republican and Democratic lawmakers to discuss immigration, when she suggested in a profanity-laced tweet that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is gay, and being blackmailed to act in a certain manner.

“Hey, @LindsayGrahamSC what kind of d*ck sucking video do they have on you for you 2 be acting like this? Wouldn’t coming out be more honorable?” she tweeted.

Handler was widely criticized on social media for the comment, which numerous users called homophobic.

