Dixie Chicks Singer Natalie Maines Rips ‘Mentally Ill and Elderly’ Trump

Dixie Chicks lead singer Natalie Maines took to social media on Sunday to hurl some sarcasm-laden personal insults at President Trump, slamming him as “mentally ill and elderly.”

“Listen, I think it’s unbelievable how people are badmouthing the President! It’s unacceptable!” Maines wrote in an Instagram post, with a photo of President Trump alongside several world leaders.

“This is our President! How dare you make fun of the mentally ill and elderly,” the country singer wrote. “Not to mention, he’s the President of our United States Of America! Unbelievable. Don’t you know we live in a democracy?! You can’t do that sort of thing. What are you thinking?!”

Maines’ insults came mere days after White House doctor Ronny Jackson declared that President Trump is in “excellent health.”

“The President’s physical exam today at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center went exceptionally well,” Dr. Jackson said statement released on Friday. “The President is in excellent health and I look forward to briefing some of the details on Tuesday.”

For Maines and the Dixie Chicks, however, their disdain for Trump has been on full display for years.

In June 2016, the twelve-time Grammy-winning band performed for a sold-out Cincinnati crowd in front of a massive backdrop showing Republican presumptive presidential nominee Donald Trump with devil horns on his head and a satanic mustache and goatee.

In January of that year, Maines cracked an old joke about Donald Trump’s hair. “As long as Donald Trump’s decisions for America are as solid as his decision about his hair, we’re in good shape,” she tweeted.

