Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Bundles Up in Cashmere, Christian Louboutins

First Lady Melania Trump bundled up in a cashmere, tri-color coat and Christian Louboutin boots as she returned to the White House Monday evening.

Melania chose an Acne Studies wool and cashmere blend coat that features camel, grey, and black color-blocking and a cocoon-style shape with drop shoulders, making for a perfectly cozy ensemble on the cold, winter night. The coat is on sale at Net-A-Porter for $750.

While Melania was all-smiles as she arrived at the White House, she donned a pair of black, knee-high Christian Louboutin block heel boots that added a touch of luxury to her nearly all-black outfit. The boots are a rendition of these Louboutin suede booties that retail for about $945 at Bergdorf Goodman.

The famous red soles of the stiletto boots were easily captured in photographs, adding another color element to this otherwise muted look.

This is only the second time Melania has been photographed since the beginning of the new year. The day after New Year’s Eve, Melania was photographed alongside President Trump while arriving back in Washington, D.C. following the first family’s party in West Palm Beach, Florida.