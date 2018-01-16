Judd Apatow: Trump Covering Up Truth About Hawaii Missile Scare

Filmmaker Judd Apatow took to Twitter Tuesday to accuse President Donald Trump of covering up the circumstances surrounding the mistaken missile alert warning in Hawaii this week that left the island’s residents fearing for their lives.

People in Hawaii awoke Saturday morning to a dire warning on their cellphones that a ballistic missile was headed toward the island, with the message urging residents and visitors to “seek immediate shelter.”

The mistaken warning — coming as tensions between the U.S. and North Korea have ratcheted up in recent months — left island residents panicked, and reportedly went un-corrected for nearly 40 minutes.

In a statement explaining the error, Vern Miyagi, head of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, said the “wrong button was pushed.”

“Again it’s a human error. There is a screen that says ‘Are you sure you want to do this?’ That’s already in place,” Miyagi told Hawaii News Now. “We had one person, human error and that thing was pushed anyway.”

But in a tweet Tuesday, Apatow — the writer-director-producer behind comedies including Knocked Up and This Is 40 — suggested the official story about the circumstances surrounding the warning error was a “lie.”

The story about Hawaii was a lie. Something is happening that is much different than what we were told. If he will like about an affair with a porn star surely he will lie about this. https://t.co/sFAm3HHb8d — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 16, 2018

Other actors, including Lord of the Rings star Sean Astin and Jamie Lee Curtis, also criticized Trump for his response to the missile warning error.

The fact that President Trump hasn’t communicated 2 the people of Hawaii, the Nation or the World since Missile Attack False Alarm & Korea problem looming is a dereliction of duty. Invoke 25 or impeach & remove immediately. He is divorced from reality and a danger to the world. — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) January 14, 2018

This Hawaii missle scare is on YOU Mr. Trump. The real FEAR that mothers & fathers & children felt is on YOU. It is on YOUR ARROGANCE. HUBRIS. NARCISSISM. RAGE. EGO. IMMATURITY and your UNSTABLE IDIOCY. Shame on your hate filled self. YOU DID THIS! — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) January 13, 2018

Apatow has been a frequent critic of Trump on his social media account.

Also Tuesday, the filmmaker called the president a “racist, hateful, lying, corrupt pig.”

I reach for a phone that isn’t there 50 times a day so I don’t think the glasses move is a big deal. I do think it’s a big deal that our president Dirty Don is a racist,hateful, lying, corrupt pig. That seems kind of troubling. Register to vote. @RockTheVote https://t.co/bEfqLXA0W3 — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 16, 2018

After Trump used his Twitter account last week to hit back at claims in Michael Wolff’s new book that he is mentally incompetent, Apatow took to Twitter to tell Trump to “please shut the f*ck up.”

