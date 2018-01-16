Judd Apatow: Trump Covering Up Truth About Hawaii Missile Scare

Judd Apatow, left, and Pete Holmes attend the "Crashing" panel at the HBO portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association press tour on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

by Daniel Nussbaum16 Jan 20180

Filmmaker Judd Apatow took to Twitter Tuesday to accuse President Donald Trump of covering up the circumstances surrounding the mistaken missile alert warning in Hawaii this week that left the island’s residents fearing for their lives.

People in Hawaii awoke Saturday morning to a dire warning on their cellphones that a ballistic missile was headed toward the island, with the message urging residents and visitors to “seek immediate shelter.”

The mistaken warning — coming as tensions between the U.S. and North Korea have ratcheted up in recent months — left island residents panicked, and reportedly went un-corrected for nearly 40 minutes.

In a statement explaining the error, Vern Miyagi, head of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, said the “wrong button was pushed.”

“Again it’s a human error. There is a screen that says ‘Are you sure you want to do this?’ That’s already in place,” Miyagi told Hawaii News Now. “We had one person, human error and that thing was pushed anyway.”

But in a tweet Tuesday, Apatow — the writer-director-producer behind comedies including Knocked Up and This Is 40 — suggested the official story about the circumstances surrounding the warning error was a “lie.”

Other actors, including Lord of the Rings star Sean Astin and Jamie Lee Curtis, also criticized Trump for his response to the missile warning error.

Apatow has been a frequent critic of Trump on his social media account.

Also Tuesday, the filmmaker called the president a “racist, hateful, lying, corrupt pig.”

After Trump used his Twitter account last week to hit back at claims in Michael Wolff’s new book that he is mentally incompetent, Apatow took to Twitter to tell Trump to “please shut the f*ck up.”

 

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.