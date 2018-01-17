Actress Shailene Woodley: #MeToo Movement ‘Ushering in Sacred Matriarchy’

Actress and liberal activist Shailene Woodley took to Instagram on Tuesday to declare that this year’s Golden Globes and the Time’s Up anti-sexual harassment movement are “ushering in sacred matriarchy.”

“I’ve been trying to find the right words for a week now… the right words to accurately describe what this years @goldenglobes meant to me,” Woodley wrote in her exhaustive post, adding, among other things that “it meant that we are slowly learning to remove labels and stand united no matter what cloak we wear. It meant that we are slowly but surely ushering in sacred matriarchy.”

The 26-year-old actress, who walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes alongside Native American activist and artist Calina Lawrence, said it meant so much to her to “witness an industry that for so long has been divided by competition, fear, ego, jealousy, comparison (all products of patriarchal conditioning) radically put aside these destructive paradigms in order to unite & heal.”

Woodley was up for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in the hit drama Big Little Lies.

The Fault in Our Stars actress praised Oprah Winfrey’s politically charged acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille, in which she called for a “time when nobody ever has to say ‘Me Too’ again.”

“To all of the artists who won last sunday: congratulations. thank you for moving us to our cores. & to all the people who stood in solidarity (& continue to) in the @timesupnow movement, thank you for your hearts,” Woodley wrote. “We’re only at the bottom summit of this mountain called Healing, but hey, we gotta start somewhere. and, this is what we were made for. we were born to do this shit.”

Last year Woodley, who supported and campaigned for Bernie Sanders‘ failed White House run, told the New York Times she wouldn’t rule out making a run for Congress.

“There was a point last year when I was working for Bernie Sanders where I thought, ‘Huh, maybe I’ll run for Congress in a couple years,’” the actress told The New York Times in an interview. “And you know what? I’m not going to rule it out. Who knows? Life is big, and I’m young.”

