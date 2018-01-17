Michael Wolff’s ‘Fire and Fury’ to Become TV Series Despite Accuracy Concerns

Michael Wolff’s explosive new book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House will be turned into a television series despite widespread concerns about its accuracy, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed.

According to the report, Endeavor Content has bought the rights to the best-selling book for a seven-figure fee — the largest deal in the company’s history — and will soon look for a network to help produce the show. Wolff will serve as an executive producer for the series, alongside longtime Channel 4 and BBC executive Michael Jackson.

The book, which went out earlier this month ahead of its planned release, sent shockwaves across the political world over a number of incendiary claims it makes about the first year of the Trump presidency.

However, the accuracy of many of the claims has been widely disputed, with Wolff admitting early on that “looseness with the truth” is an “elemental thread of the book.”

Trump himself has threatened legal action against Wolff, describing it as a “fake book” by a “mentally deranged author who knowingly writes false information.”

So much Fake News is being reported. They don’t even try to get it right, or correct it when they are wrong. They promote the Fake Book of a mentally deranged author, who knowingly writes false information. The Mainstream Media is crazed that WE won the election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2018

“We are going to take a strong look at our country’s libel laws so that when somebody says something that is false and defamatory about a person, that person will have meaningful recourse in our courts,” he said in a statement this month.

Wolff initially claimed the book would “end this presidency.” He gathered information over 18 months after being given exclusive access to the West Wing multiple times during Trump’s first year in office.

Nevertheless, the book has proved a phenomenal success, debuting at No. 1 on the New York Times best-seller list and selling around 2.1 million copies within its first week of release.

