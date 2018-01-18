Celebrities to Join Women’s March L.A. on Anniversary of Trump Inauguration

Dozens of Hollywood’s biggest names will descend on downtown Los Angeles Saturday for the Women’s March L.A., the first-year anniversary march to protest Donald Trump’s presidency.

Some of the A-list stars expected to attend Saturday’s day-long event include actresses Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, Viola Davis, Allison Janney, Olivia Munn, Olivia Wilde, Elizabeth Banks, Connie Britton, Eva Longoria, and Mia Kunis, and actors Adam Scott, Rob Reiner, and Tony Goldwyn, according to Page Six.

Also on hand will be Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), former E! News correspondent Catt Sadler, and former late-night host Larry Wilmore, and musical guests are expected to include Maxwell, Rachel Platten, Idina Menzel, Andra Day, and the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles with special guest Melissa Etheridge.

The march will reportedly kick off at 8:30 a.m. and end in Grant Park around 3 p.m., and the festivities will include live music, art, and voter registration tables.

The march commemorates one year since Donald Trump’s historic inauguration and the subsequent Women’s March on Washington, during which hundreds of thousands of pink “pussy hat”-wearing men and women converged on the nation’s capital to voice their opposition to the new president.

Last year’s march in Washington also brought out a slew of celebrities, including Cher, Katy Perry, Debra Messing, America Ferrera, and Johansson. Beyoncé couldn’t make it, but lent her support.

Jane Fonda, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Idina Menzel reportedly attended last year’s concurrent march in L.A., while former Netflix talk show host Chelsea Handler led another iteration of the march at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

At Women's March on Washington, Michael Moore rips up front page on Pres. Trump's inauguration https://t.co/MIVYbJqJrQ pic.twitter.com/9Zk9ROLU4J — ABC News (@ABC) January 21, 2017

Pop icon Madonna landed in hot water during last year’s Washington, D.C. event when she told a crowd of thousands at the march that she had often thought of “blowing up the White House.” Trump later called her comments “disgraceful to our country.”

Other speakers at last year’s event included documentary filmmaker Michael Moore, who ripped up a copy of the Washington Post while onstage, and actress Ashley Judd, who accused Trump of having “wet dreams” about his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Some organizers of this year’s event have urged marchers to leave their pink “pussy hats” from last year at home, as they could be considered exclusionary to women of color, transgender women, and gender non-conforming people.

