Moses Farrow: I Was There, Woody Allen Did Not Molest My Sister Dylan

Using his Twitter account Thursday, Woody Allen’s adopted son Moses Farrow again defended his father from allegations that he molested Dylan Farrow in 1992.

“So many times I saw my mother [Mia Farrow] try to convince [Dylan] she was abused – and it has worked.” Moses tweeted in the wake of Dylan’s latest television interview. “Some day, I hope Dylan can escape from my mother, confront the truth and begin her own healing[.]”

In another tweet, Moses said that he does believe that Dylan believes she was molested by Allen, but “from my own experience, that it simply never happened[.]”

When Moses says “from my experience,” he is not only referring to his claim that he witnessed Mia coaching Dylan; Moses was also in the house on the day the alleged molestation took place, along with other children and nannies. Moses, who was 14 at the time, said, “The day in question, there were six or seven of us in the house. We were all in public rooms and no one, not my father or sister, was off in any private spaces.”

At the time, Dylan was seven-years-old. Journalist Ronan Farrow (who also believes Allen is guilty) was only five.

Moses, who is now 38 and has re-established a relationship with his father, also claims that, as a child, he was physically and mentally abused by Mia.

Also backing up Moses’s story about Dylan being coached by Mia was Monica Thompson, a nanny who said in a sworn deposition that “another baby-sitter and one of the couple’s other adopted children told her they had serious doubts about the molestation accusation,” according to a 1993 story in the Los Angeles Times.

About Mia’s coaching of Dylan, Thompson said under oath, “it took [Mia] two or three days to videotape Dylan making the accusations. At times the youngster appeared not to be interested in the process[.]”

Specifically, she said, “I know that the tape was made over the course of at least two and perhaps three days. I was present when Ms. Farrow made a portion of that tape outdoors. I recall Ms. Farrow saying to Dylan at that time, ‘Dylan, what did daddy do . . . and what did he do next?’ Dylan appeared not to be interested, and Ms. Farrow would stop taping for a while and then continue.”

The nanny worked at the Farrow household but was not present on the day of the alleged incident. Farrow’s lawyers cast doubt on her story by saying that Thompson’s $40,000 salary was paid by Allen and that she changed her original story, which backed Mia’s.

After seven years of employment, Thompson resigned after receiving the subpoena to testify.

After lengthy and detailed investigations by New York and Connecticut authorities, no evidence of any kind was found to back the molestation allegation. No charges were filed against Allen. Investigators in Connecticut did, however, believe that Mia had poisoned the family against Allen and coached Dylan — whose story they found “inconsistent” and “rehearsed.”

Despite all of this mitigating evidence, despite the fact that there was not even enough evidence to pursue an indictment against Allen, a number of high-profile actors and actresses, in the name of #MeToo, have launched a campaign to destroy Allen’s career through a blacklist meant to make it socially unacceptable to work with him.

In a 60 year career, no one other than Dylan has ever accused Allen of any kind of inappropriate behavior. While many people (understandably) remain appalled at the Oscar-winner’s relationship with Soon-Yi, Mia’s adopted daughter (that began when he was 55 and she was just 19 or 20) — Allen and Soon-Yi have now been together 25 years. They were married in 1997 and have two adopted children of their own.

