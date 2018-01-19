Robert Redford: #MeToo Will Lead to ‘More Opportunities’ for Women in Hollywood

Actor and filmmaker Robert Redford has claimed that the #MeToo movement is a “tipping point” for women in Hollywood that will ultimately provide them with more opportunities.

“I’m pretty encouraged right now,” said Redford at the opening press conference of Sundance Film Festival, according to Variety. “What it’s doing is bringing forth more opportunities for women and more opportunities for women in film to have their voices heard and do their own projects.”

Redford, who co-founded Sundance, added that women would also gain a “stronger voice” after scores of women came forward to accuse prominent industry figures of sexual harassment in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

“It’s changing the order of things so women have a stronger voice,” he continued. “Now I think it’s more even-handed. The role for women is to exercise their voices. The role for men is to listen and let women’s voices be heard and think about it.”

The Hollywood veteran also discussed the importance of journalism and the news, having previously expressed concerns about the media, arguing that the “truth is again in danger” under the Trump administration.

“Journalism is a big deal for me,” he continued. “It always seems to be under threat periodically…because journalism is our means of getting to the truth, getting to the truth is harder and harder in this climate.”

In a wide-ranging interview with Esquire last September, Redford blamed Trump’s rise to the presidency on America’s “lost moral foundation,” and said that if he were granted a face-to-face with the president he would ask him to quit.

Redford was speaking alongside Sundance Institute executive director Keri Putnam and festival Director John Cooper, despite not having a film at this year’s festival.

