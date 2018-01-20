Comedian Robbed at Gunpoint Shifts Views on Firearms, Wants Concealed Carry Permit

Comedian Tim Young was robbed at gunpoint in Washington, DC,on January 17 and he emerged from the incident determined to get a concealed carry permit so he does not have to feel such defenselessness again.

Young was robbed on M Street around 7:45 p.m. The suspects made off with his cell phone.

The next day he tweeted:

WUSA9 reports that Young grew up in Baltimore, Maryland, and, until being robbed in D.C., never saw the need to get a gun, much less carry one. He indicated that “he’s been in some bad places in his life and nothing happened to him [in those places] … [so] he assumed things would continue to go that way.”

But that mindset changed abruptly when he stood helplessly as one of two suspects pointed a gun at him and demanded his valuables. Young said, “Terrified. You know, when I talk to people about this … you’re scared. There’s no man card involved. I was defenseless.”

He now says he will not allow himself to be in that defenseless position again: “When you’re in an instance where there’s a gun is pointed at you and your life is being threatened for your property and no one’s going to help—and now I know that no one’s going to help—I want to feel more secure. I want to feel safe, and I have something to defend myself with.”

WUSA9 tweeted:

As for people who continue to oppose concealed carry, Young said, “I think a lot of those people who are opposed to having a conceal carry permit and being able to own a weapon have never had one pointed directly at them when they have nothing on them.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.


