Hollywood Blames Trump for Government Shutdown: ‘Hopelessly Out of His Depth’

Ruffalo Cher Shutdown Getty
Getty/Getty

by Daniel Nussbaum20 Jan 20180

Celebrities took to Twitter Friday night and Saturday to blame President Donald Trump for the government shutdown, after the midnight deadline to pass a continuing resolution came and went without a bipartisan deal.

“Senate Democrats own the Schumer Shutdown,” the White House said in a statement late Friday night. “Tonight they put politics above our national security, military families, vulnerable children, and our country’s ability to serve all Americans.”

“We will not negotiate the status of unlawful immigrants while Democrats hold our lawful citizens hostage over their reckless demands,” the statement also vowed, branding the Democrats as “obstructionist losers.”

Some of Hollywood’s biggest names, however, were quick to pin the shutdown on Trump and Republican lawmakers.

“The reason the government shutdown is that Trump and his team have an ideological commitment to allowing fewer black and brown people into the country,” tweeted Grammy-winning singer John Legend.

“This guy is incredibly efficient at failing,” added House of Cards creator Beau Willimon.

Below, find more Hollywood reaction to Friday night’s government shutdown.

 

