Hollywood Blames Trump for Government Shutdown: ‘Hopelessly Out of His Depth’

Celebrities took to Twitter Friday night and Saturday to blame President Donald Trump for the government shutdown, after the midnight deadline to pass a continuing resolution came and went without a bipartisan deal.

“Senate Democrats own the Schumer Shutdown,” the White House said in a statement late Friday night. “Tonight they put politics above our national security, military families, vulnerable children, and our country’s ability to serve all Americans.”

“We will not negotiate the status of unlawful immigrants while Democrats hold our lawful citizens hostage over their reckless demands,” the statement also vowed, branding the Democrats as “obstructionist losers.”

Some of Hollywood’s biggest names, however, were quick to pin the shutdown on Trump and Republican lawmakers.

“The reason the government shutdown is that Trump and his team have an ideological commitment to allowing fewer black and brown people into the country,” tweeted Grammy-winning singer John Legend.

“This guy is incredibly efficient at failing,” added House of Cards creator Beau Willimon.

Below, find more Hollywood reaction to Friday night’s government shutdown.

Even with majorities in the House and Senate, Blabbermouth Don was unable to broker a deal to keep the government running. He is hopelessly out of his depth. Ineptitude, thy name is Trump. #TrumpShutdown — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 20, 2018

90% of Americans are in favor of extending the CHIP program. 90% of Americans are in favor of DACA. 90% of Americans are in favor of universal background checks. Here’s a novel idea: Congress, try representing Americans. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 20, 2018

This is A LOSS 4 EVERYONE.

Dreamers Deserved Path 2 Citizenship Long Ago,But Gov Shutdown Is GUT WRENCHING.HOWEVER THERE’S NEVER BEEN A GOV SHUTDOWN,WHEN ONE PARTY HAD A MAJORITY/CONTROL IN CONGRESS, SENATE,&PRESIDENCY.

dinky donny Is MOST UPSET ABOUT… “I CANT HAVE

“MY PARTY” — Cher (@cher) January 20, 2018

A Republican Senate. A Republican Congress. A Republican President. An American travesty. #TrumpShutdown — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 20, 2018

We are all Dreamers. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 20, 2018

You can blame Democrats till you turn blue but we all know the truth about this debacle. You @SenMajLdr and @realDonaldTrump own this. #TrumpShutdown — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 20, 2018

“I will cause the biggest shutdowns. Yuge shutdowns. We’ll shut things down so much, you’ll think we never were even open to begin with.” #TrumpShutdown — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 20, 2018

OMG… wait to you hear the nervous breakdown Trump has tomorrow on Twitter over what Chuck Schumer just said about him on the Senate floor after the #TrumpShutDown Between the gov't shutdown & Woman's March… Trump' gonna be apoplectic!! Wow… 1st Happy Anniversary Donny!! pic.twitter.com/6zxCEx6p2I — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 20, 2018

1 Year in. Happy Anniversary #45. You are doing an amazing job. #TrumpShutdown — Dulé Hill (@DuleHill) January 20, 2018

Oh god what happens now is it the purge — josh groban (@joshgroban) January 20, 2018

