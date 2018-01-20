Olivia Wilde Warns Trump at Women’s March: ‘You Cannot Unperson Us’

Actress Olivia Wilde joined other celebrities Saturday at the Women’s March in Los Angeles, where she issued a stern warning to President Donald Trump in a Twitter post.

“Today, we take it to the streets,” the 33-year-old Tron: Legacy star wrote in a tweet Saturday. “@realDonaldTrump you cannot unperson us, you cannot ignore our fury, and you cannot withstand our collective strength! RISE UP!”

Wilde was one of several Hollywood stars expected to attend Saturday Women’s March L.A. on Saturday, the one-year anniversary of President Trump’s inauguration. Last year’s Women’s March on Washington saw hundreds of thousands of pink “pussy hat”-wearing activists take to the streets in the national’s capital to protest Trump.

Other stars expected at Saturday’s Los Angeles event include Scarlett Johansson, Viola Davis, Natalie Portman, Allison Janney, Elizabeth Banks, Rob Reiner, Mila Kunis, and Eva Longoria, to name just a few.

Several celebrities got an early start at the event Saturday and shared photos from the march, including actresses Helen Hunt and Alyssa Milano.

Today’s the day! Everyone please join the Women’s March in your city! Hundreds of cities holding protests today 2 mark the day Trump took power last yr. This is the yr we take it back! Send me video/pix of the March in your town at Midwesternfilms@gmail.com See u in the streets! pic.twitter.com/R5t03OyuGW — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 20, 2018

This woman is everything. She reflects the intelligence and diversity of our beautiful country. This is @staceyabrams, the next Governor of Georgia. #WomensMarch2018 #PowerToThePolls #PowerToThePollsGA pic.twitter.com/yr7smk0EKe — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 20, 2018

#womensmarch2018 A post shared by Melissa Gilbert (@melissaellengilbertbusfield) on Jan 20, 2018 at 9:39am PST

Dozens more stars were expected to march at Saturday’s event.

