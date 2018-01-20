Olivia Wilde Warns Trump at Women’s March: ‘You Cannot Unperson Us’

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 15: Olivia Wilde joins Michael Moore as he leads his Broadway audience to Trump Tower to protest President Donald Trump on August 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for for DKC/O&M)
Noam Galai/Getty Images for for DKC/O&M

by Daniel Nussbaum20 Jan 20180

Actress Olivia Wilde joined other celebrities Saturday at the Women’s March in Los Angeles, where she issued a stern warning to President Donald Trump in a Twitter post.

“Today, we take it to the streets,” the 33-year-old Tron: Legacy star wrote in a tweet Saturday. “@realDonaldTrump you cannot unperson us, you cannot ignore our fury, and you cannot withstand our collective strength! RISE UP!”

Wilde was one of several Hollywood stars expected to attend Saturday Women’s March L.A. on Saturday, the one-year anniversary of President Trump’s inauguration. Last year’s Women’s March on Washington saw hundreds of thousands of pink “pussy hat”-wearing activists take to the streets in the national’s capital to protest Trump.

Other stars expected at Saturday’s Los Angeles event include Scarlett Johansson, Viola Davis, Natalie Portman, Allison Janney, Elizabeth Banks, Rob Reiner, Mila Kunis, and Eva Longoria, to name just a few.

Several celebrities got an early start at the event Saturday and shared photos from the march, including actresses Helen Hunt and Alyssa Milano.

Dozens more stars were expected to march at Saturday’s event.

 

