‘Once In A Lifetime:’ Melania Trump’s Personal Designer Celebrates Anniversary of Iconic Inaugural Gown

The original blueprints for First Lady Melania Trump’s iconic inaugural ball gown are on full display to mark the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

A post by Melania’s personal couturier, fashion designer, and stylist Hervé Pierre — who once worked under the late Oscar de La Renta — reveals the original sketch and up-close angles of the gown’s sleek silk crepe structure.

“A year ago already I was the lucky one to design the gown for the First Lady,” Pierre wrote on Instagram. “What an honor.. It’s certainly a unique lifetime experience.. It was extraordinary to work with the First Lady on this amazing project.”

The Slovenian-born former model and Pierre, who have become close friends and collaborators, designed the gown together, with Melania specifically designing the strict, straight-across neckline of the dress.

In October, Melania and Pierre posed together next to the gown as it was presented into the First Lady collection at the Smithsonian Museum of American History, as Breitbart News reported.

For Trump’s historic inauguration, Melania wore a custom-made Ralph Lauren pale, ice-blue dress with a matching stiff-collared bolero and dyed-to-match gloves and stilettos. The ensemble was inspired by a pink dress and coat that former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy wore while living in the White House.

Fashion Notes: As one year of Pres. Trump passes, let us remember First Lady Melania Trump's Inauguration Day custom-made Ralph Lauren ensemble, inspired by former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy. pic.twitter.com/apbYg4tJqJ — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) January 21, 2018

This has been a year filled with many wonderful moments. I’ve enjoyed the people I’ve been lucky enough to meet throughout our great country & the world! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MMRi72ENd0 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 20, 2018