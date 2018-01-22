William H. Macy at SAG Awards: ‘It’s Hard to Be a Man’ in Hollywood

Veteran actor William H. Macy admitted Sunday at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards that the series of sexual misconduct scandals engulfing some of Hollywood’s most powerful male figures has some men in his industry feeling like they “are under attack and we need to apologize.”

“It’s hard to be a man these days,” Macy said, according to Vanity Fair, speaking to press backstage at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. “I feel like a lot of us feel like we are under attack and we need to apologize. And maybe we are, and maybe we do.”

Macy took home a SAG Award on Sunday night for Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on the Showtime drama Shameless. The Oscar-nominated actor revealed that he and a group of Hollywood men met to talk about what led to the sex scandals that exposed decades of misconduct from heavyweights like Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and Russell Simmons and how leading men can assist the anti-harassment movements like Time’s Up.

“We had a meeting under the auspices of Time’s Up. That’s good,” said Macy. “Men don’t talk enough. We talked. A little bit, what the hell, that can’t hurt you.”

“It’s a good time to be a girl,” Macy said. “And I’m proud of this business, because such things as safety in the workplace — I think that’s done. We’re not going back. It’s changed. It changed in an instant, and it’s not going back.”

You can see the entire list of SAG winner here.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @jeromeehudson