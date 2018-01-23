Oscar Nomination Snubs: James Franco, Steven Spielberg Shut Out of Top Awards

Tuesday morning’s Academy Awards nominations included some noteworthy omissions, including Steven Spielberg in the best director category for his highly-touted Pentagon Papers drama The Post and James Franco in the best actor spot for his role in The Disaster Artist.

Franco, who has been accused by at least five women of misconduct, snagged the best actor in a comedy Golden Globe for his portrayal of filmmaker Tommy Wiseau. Franco also received a nomination for best actor at the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards for The Disaster Artist. The actor skipped the red carpet, and, instead, attended the awards ceremony amid the misconduct allegations against him.

James Franco’s attorney, Michael Plonsker, disputed the claims against his client.

Spielberg’s Meryl Streep-Tom Hanks-starring political drama was thought to, at the very least, land the veteran director a nomination, but Spielberg was left off this year’s list.

Other snubs include the critically acclaimed DC film Wonder Woman — which was completely shut out, despite smashing several box office records — Battle of the Sexes, which chronicles the iconic tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, and Armie Hammer in the supporting actor category for his much-praised work on Call Me by Your Name.

Perhaps the biggest headline from the Oscar noms news is Greta Gerwig’s nod for Lady Bird. Gerwig is just the fifth woman ever to be nominated for Best Director.

You can see the full list of nominations for the 90th annual Academy Awards presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences here.

