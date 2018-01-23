Watch: Comedian Steve Brown Attacked with Mic Stand During Performance

Comedian Steve Brown had a frightening encounter at a South Carolina comedy club Sunday night when an irate audience member stormed the stage and attacked him with a microphone stand.

Video captured at Brown’s set at the Comedy House in Columbia showed a disgruntled audience member apparently confronting the comedian in the middle of the show.

The video shows the attacker going after Brown, ultimately picking up a microphone stand and battering him with it.

After discarding the microphone stand, the attacker — who has reportedly been identified only as “Marvin” — apparently picked up a wooden stool and hurled it at Brown.

It wasn’t until the stool had been thrown that several bystanders got up on stage in an attempt to defuse the situation.

TMZ reports that the attacker had been drinking heavily before the altercation and that three other attendees at the show were injured aside from Brown, including a security guard who was reportedly punched in the face. The attacker also was reported to have caused at least $400 in damages to the club.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.

Brown addressed the incident in a post to his Instagram account Monday.

“This unprovoked attacked that happened to me tonight is a reminder of why these comedy clubs should have well equipped PROFESSIONAL security to protect us entertainers who bring their club so much money,” Brown wrote alongside an accompanying video.

“I thank God for looking out for me and giving my old ass the ability to Bob and weave because this could have ended in horrible way.”

The comedian also showed off a nasty gash on his arm, purportedly from where the mic stand had struck him.

“Them mic stands are a b*tch,” he wrote.

