Team USA Reveals ‘Made in America’ 2018 Winter Olympics Uniforms

As the 2018 Winter Olympics are set to begin next month, Team USA revealed their uniforms which feature a state-of-the-art heated jacket and fringe suede gloves to keep athletes warm in freezing PyeongChang, South Korea.

Designed entirely by Ralph Lauren and made in America, the 2018 Team USA uniforms include red, white, and blue cozy knitted sweaters, a USA beanie, dark wash skinny jeans, old-school brown hiking boots with red laces, suede gloves with fringe, and an exclusive heated star-spangled striped jacket with made in America technology.

The heated jacket includes 11 hours of heating for the athlete when fully charged, immediate heat inside the lower pockets of the jacket, and most importantly, is made of water-resistant material.

A glimpse inside the Ralph Lauren-designed Team USA heated jacket. pic.twitter.com/ByMxqTR4fs — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) January 24, 2018

Sketches of the Team USA uniforms designed by Ralph Lauren. pic.twitter.com/QW953uEVM0 — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) January 24, 2018

Team USA will wear the Ralph Lauren-designed uniforms for the 2018 Olympic Opening Ceremony, which features all the athletic teams from around the world in their custom-made uniforms, often created by designers from their home countries.