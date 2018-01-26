Photoshop Fail: Oprah Has Three Hands, Reese Witherspoon Gets Three Legs in ‘Vanity Fair’ Shoot

Celebrities have mocked a Vanity Fair cover photo in which Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey were given extra limbs.

In the cover photo for Vanity Fair‘s annual Hollywood edition, Witherspoon appeared to have three legs, while another photo seemingly showed Oprah with three arms.

“Well…I guess everybody knows now…I have 3 legs,” Witherspoon tweeted on Thursday. “I hope you can still accept me for who I am… I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it.”

“I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand,” Oprah responded.

I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾❤️ — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 25, 2018

The magazine later suggested that the image of Witherspoon’s three legs was just an optical illusion.

“While we would have loved the exclusive on @RWitherspoon’s three legs, unfortunately it’s just the lining of her dress,” the magazine tweeted.

While we would have loved the exclusive on @RWitherspoon's three legs, unfortunately it's just the lining of her dress. https://t.co/HJjvbc037S — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018

“As for @Oprah, how can we expect her to juggle it all with just two hands,” the magazine said, adding that they would correct the error.

As for @Oprah, how can we expect her to juggle it all with just two hands?

¯_(ツ)_/¯_/¯ (We are correcting this error​ online​.) https://t.co/QNd74YtSTz — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018

Other actors in the photo included Tom Hanks, Robert de Niro, Nicole Kidman, Harrison Ford, Gal Gadot, and Claire Foy.

"YOU get a hand! And YOU get a hand! And YOU get a hand!" pic.twitter.com/4lsl1vGW0K — Tim Marcin (@TimMarcin) January 25, 2018

Imagine the millions of dollars that have been spent digitally removing Reese Witherspoon's third leg from films and TV shows over the years. pic.twitter.com/mawsX6WLZ9 — Mark Savage (@mrdiscopop) January 26, 2018

The original cover image also featured actor James Franco, although the magazine decided to have him digitally removed amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

“We made a decision not to include James Franco on the Hollywood cover once we learned of the misconduct allegations against him,” a spokesperson said.

