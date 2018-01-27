Eminem: A ‘F**king Turd’ Would Be Better than Trump

Aging rapper Eminem told music manager Paul Rosenberg in an interview that a “f**king turd would have been better as president” than President Trump, according to Billboard.

Eminem, the 45-year-old whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, is obviously still angry that Trump has not responded to his poorly received anti-Trump freestyle performance late last year, so he is basically doing what CNN does — upping the incendiary rhetoric and trolling.

Eminem also claimed he knew Trump would win. “Watching the TV in f**king disbelief. I was in my basement, on the phone back and forth with friends like, ‘He’s going to f**king win.’”

“I called it just from the rallies he was having when he first started running,” Mathers III added. “Because just watching the impact he has, they were fanatics. There is something to be said about the person who really felt like he might do something for them – and he just f**king duped everybody.”

“I know that Hillary [Clinton] had her flaws, but you know what? Anything would have been better [than Trump]. A f**king turd would have been better as a president.”

Mathers III’s claim that Trump duped his supporters is an odd one, considering the economic growth, historic stock market boom, tax cuts, job creation, huge increase in manufacturing jobs, destruction of the Islamic State (ISIS), drop in illegal immigration, and record number of judges (all conservatives) appointed.

Trump’s supporters certainly have their complaints, but as of now, no one feels “duped.” Worried? Sure. Especially about building the wall and his amnesty proposal for 1.8 million illegal aliens. But we are nowhere near “duped.”

The middle-aged Mathers III, who has rapped about raping his own mother and breaking a table over the head of “faggots,” also expressed his concern with Trump’s “divisiveness.”

