Music Stars Receive ‘Counterterrorism Briefing’ Before Grammys

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 25: Host James Corden rehearses onstage for the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 25, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

by Jerome Hudson27 Jan 20180

Some of music’s brightest stars will receive a counterterrorism briefing over the Grammy Awards weekend, an added safety measure meant to help mitigate the mounting terror threat following the deadly attacks at concerts in Manchester and Las Vegas.

“Behind arms, music and entertainment are the largest Western exports, and musicians and entertainers serve as ambassadors around the world,” Dr. Amir Bagherpour, who is one of the briefing’s expert trainers, told Rolling Stone. “Attacks against them generate a lot of coverage and send a powerful message. It makes sense that they would be targeted.”

Jack Sussman, Ken Ehrlich, James Corden, Neil Portnow

Producer Ken Ehrlich, from left, Grammys host James Corden, and president of The Recording Academy Neil Portnow participate in the 60th annual Grammy Awards red carpet roll out at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in New York. The 60th grammy Awards will be held on Sunday. (Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

Pop and rap super-stars including Pink, Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, Young Thug, and Run the Jewels, and much more will attend an all-day off-site training on Saturday lead by officials from the US State Department and European Union.

“Since 9/11, there have been only three major attacks on concerts, one of which wasn’t ISIS or so-called ‘Muslim terrorism’ but a lone wolf shooter,” Dr. Bagherpour said. “But it only takes one 9/11 to change how people respond to each other.”

The Grammys return to New York City and Madison Square Garden on Sunday, for the first time since 2003.

This year’s Grammys ceremony, hosted by James Corden, will showcase artists who are expected to show solidarity with the anti-sexual harassment “Me Too” and Time’s Up movements.

