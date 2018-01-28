Camila Cabello at Grammys: ‘This Country Was Built By Dreamers, For Dreamers’

Singer Camila Cabello took to the stage at the 60th annual Grammy Awards to deliver a pro-illegal immigration message, saying America was “built by dreamers” and “for dreamers.”

After performing with songstress Kesha, Cabello — whose 2018 hit single “Havana” shot to the top of the music charts — said the United States is a country built for “DREAMers,” the term often used to refer the nearly 800,000 illegal aliens who have been shielded by deportation under the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Cabello said:

Tonight in this room full of music’s dreamers, we remember that this country was built by dreamers, for dreamers, chasing the American dream. [Emphasis added] I’m here on this stage tonight because just like the DREAMers my parents brought me to this country with nothing in their pockets but hope. They showed me what it means to work twice as hard and never give up. And honestly, no part of my journey is any different from [the DREAMers]. I’m a proud, Cuban-Mexican immigration born in eastern Havana standing in front of you on the Grammy stage in New York City and all I know is just like dreams, these kids can’t be forgotten and are worth fighting for.

Cabello then introduced U2, who performed near the Statue of Liberty and sang their song “Get Out of Your Own Way.”

As Breitbart News reported, the music video for the U2 song depicts the Ku Klux Klan marching outside of President Trump’s White House.

“The video addresses the current political situation: 2017 for us was the year fascists worldwide felt confident enough to raise their heads again, encouraged by Trump and other world leaders, who use people’s fear to build more walls and segregation,” the group says of the three-minute visual.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in September 2017 that Obama’s DACA program would officially end in March 2018. Since then, the open borders lobby, corporate interests, Republican establishment, and Democrats have worked to try to scramble together an amnesty plan that legalizes the DACA illegal aliens.

Since DACA’s inception, more than 2,100 illegal aliens have been kicked off the program because they were found to be criminals or gang members.