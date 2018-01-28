EXCLUSIVE – Jackie Mason:  Grammys A Competition ‘About Who Hates Trump More’

Legendary standup comic Jackie Mason on Sunday jested that tonight’s Grammy Awards are less about music and more a “contest about who hates [President Donald] Trump more than the other.”

Mason was speaking during his regular segment on this reporter’s talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio,” broadcast on New York’s AM 970 The Answer and NewsTalk 990 AM.

Stated Mason about the Grammy Awards:

It’s so unpopular that I forgot what they do. The Grammy Awards are awarded for only one thing. To attack Trump. No matter who wins they don’t even remember. They are just giving awards to anybody who hates Trump. It’s a contest about who hates Trump more than the other. They tell you Trump is terrible but they don’t even remember why. All they know is that he is no good. If you ask any of them why do you hate Trump? That’s not their business. They don’t need to have a reason. All they know is that they hate him because somebody else hates him so that makes three of us. If they lose, it’s his fault. If they are in the kitchen and their refrigerator doesn’t work it’s also his fault. They keep attacking him like somebody would think he is controlling everything they are doing. He has nothing to do with them. He doesn’t know what they are talking about. He’s someplace else in Europe and they still can’t figure out why every time they lose it is not Trump’s fault.

Mason spoke as Trump over the weekend hit back after Jay-Z, who leads tonight’s Grammy hip-hop category with eight nominations, called the president a “superbug” over unsubstantiated claims that Trump had referred to Africa as a “shithole.”

Trump responded to the rapper by tweeting:

Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2018

Anti-Trump fury dominated last year’s Grammy Awards. Host James Corden launched the show by claiming that “with President Trump we don’t know what comes next,” before poking fun of Trump’s famous “fake news” complaint.

Jennifer Lopez used last year’s award ceremony to rebuke Trump and tell fellow artists that “at this particular point in history, our voices are needed more than ever.”

And Busta Rhymes made fun of Trump by referring to the Commander-In-chief as “President Agent Orange.”

