Grammys: Hillary Clinton Makes Cameo as Stars Read Excerpts from Anti-Trump ‘Fire and Fury’

The 60th annual Grammy Awards went full anti-President Donald Trump on Sunday as the awards show host James Corden enlisted singers Cher and John Legend, rappers Snoop Dogg and Cardi B, music producer DJ Khaled, and failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to read excepts from Michael Wolff’s White House tell-all Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

“Trump won’t read anything. He gets up halfway through meetings with World leaders because he is bored,” Legend read during the surprise comedy bit meant to introduce the Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album.

“His comb-over: A product called ‘Just for Men,'” Cher said.

“Trump did not enjoy his own inauguration, he started to get angry and hurt that stars were there to hurt him and embarrass him,” Snoop Dogg said.

Cardi B and DJ Khaled read passages about President Trump’s purported love of McDonald’s cheeseburgers.

The skit ended, however, with Clinton, who garnered thunderous applause from the star-studded audience at Madison Square Garden.

“One reason why he liked to eat at McDonald’s: Nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely premade,” Clinton read, later asking Corden if she had the spoken word award “in the bag.”

