Grammys: Kendrick Lamar Endorses Jay-Z for President in Acceptance Speech

Rapper Kendrick Lamar took the stage Sunday night at the 60th annual Grammy Awards and made a political declaration during his Best Rap Album acceptance speech.

“This is special man. I got a lot of guys in this building that I still idolize today,” Lamar said while accepting the Best Rap Album Grammy for Damn, his fourth studio album, pointing specifically to rappers Jay-Z, Nas, and Diddy as inspirations.

Lamar, however, finished his speech, saying: “Jay for president.”

#GRAMMYs: “Jay for president,” Kendrick Lamar shouts after beating Jay-Z in the Best Rap Album category pic.twitter.com/xSKsh7q5Ts — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 29, 2018

The award was Lamar’s fifth of the night (he actually beat out Jay-Z for the Best Rap Album award). It came after the California crooner opened the show with an explosive performance of his hit song “XXX,” which featured American flags on giant screens above him and military fatigue-clad background dancers marching and dancing behind him.

